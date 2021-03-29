Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Google Calendar by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
124 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

With Google Calendar, you can quickly schedule meetings and events and get reminders about upcoming activities, so you always know what’s next. Google Calendar is designed for teams, so it’s easy to share your schedule with others and create multiple calendars that you and your team can use together. In this course, you’ll learn how to create and manage Google Calendar events.You will learn how to update an existing event, delete and restore events, and search your calendar. You will understand when to apply different event types such as reminders, tasks, and appointment slots. You will explore the Google Calendar settings that are available for you to customize Google Calendar to suit your way of working. During the course you will learn how to create additional calendars, share your calendars with others, and access other calendars in your organization....

Top reviews

AQ

Oct 23, 2021

I have been using google calendar for the past many years. This course helped me to learn its full usage. Thank you Coursera and team.

SL

Jun 13, 2021

Thanks to the lectures for the time and efforts spends to enlighten me .And great thanks to coursera for such a great opportunity.

Filter by:

1 - 16 of 16 Reviews for Google Calendar

By Wonder K G

Mar 29, 2021

Very Interesting Course

By Amirah M

May 1, 2021

I have learned to navigate the Google Calendar interface and manage events, notifications, and reminders. The video lectures were understandable and the activities were enjoyable to finish. Highly recommend this short course.

By Whitney W

Feb 7, 2022

T​his was a very detailed but crystal clear learning experience. I will use these skills in both my personal and professional life.

By SWIFT G L

Jun 14, 2021

Thanks to the lectures for the time and efforts spends to enlighten me .And great thanks to coursera for such a great opportunity.

By Pedro F

Feb 22, 2022

It is amazing how many functions Google Calendar has and I wasn't aware of them! :)

By Maria E O

May 12, 2022

Un curso sencillo y dinamico para organizar agendas y reuniones

By Claude D L

Aug 22, 2021

Great course

Very Informative

By Romualdo O N

Aug 22, 2021

Una buena habilidad.

By AKISSI Y D D T

Aug 4, 2021

Very good

By Olusegun M O

Oct 21, 2021

Superb

By Niroshan G

Aug 1, 2021

Good!

By Carlos A L J

Oct 27, 2021

I​t needs to include more exercises but the course was great!

By KB E

Apr 11, 2022

U​seful but could have more content.

By Kenny C

Nov 22, 2021

Good overview.

By Chima A

Oct 24, 2021

The course was quite insightful but some module lacked practical demonstration of what was being taught thereby making easy comprehension a little hard. Transcription was poorly done in some instances

By Joel K H

Dec 7, 2021

Booking was not shown only basic thinks was explained. Some of the cases was difficult to understand when you are from a non-English speaking country.

