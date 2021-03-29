AQ
Oct 23, 2021
I have been using google calendar for the past many years. This course helped me to learn its full usage. Thank you Coursera and team.
SL
Jun 13, 2021
Thanks to the lectures for the time and efforts spends to enlighten me .And great thanks to coursera for such a great opportunity.
By Wonder K G•
Mar 29, 2021
Very Interesting Course
By Amirah M•
May 1, 2021
I have learned to navigate the Google Calendar interface and manage events, notifications, and reminders. The video lectures were understandable and the activities were enjoyable to finish. Highly recommend this short course.
By Whitney W•
Feb 7, 2022
This was a very detailed but crystal clear learning experience. I will use these skills in both my personal and professional life.
By SWIFT G L•
Jun 14, 2021
By Pedro F•
Feb 22, 2022
It is amazing how many functions Google Calendar has and I wasn't aware of them! :)
By Maria E O•
May 12, 2022
Un curso sencillo y dinamico para organizar agendas y reuniones
By Claude D L•
Aug 22, 2021
Great course
Very Informative
By Romualdo O N•
Aug 22, 2021
Una buena habilidad.
By AKISSI Y D D T•
Aug 4, 2021
Very good
By Olusegun M O•
Oct 21, 2021
Superb
By Niroshan G•
Aug 1, 2021
Good!
By Carlos A L J•
Oct 27, 2021
It needs to include more exercises but the course was great!
By KB E•
Apr 11, 2022
Useful but could have more content.
By Kenny C•
Nov 22, 2021
Good overview.
By Chima A•
Oct 24, 2021
The course was quite insightful but some module lacked practical demonstration of what was being taught thereby making easy comprehension a little hard. Transcription was poorly done in some instances
By Joel K H•
Dec 7, 2021
Booking was not shown only basic thinks was explained. Some of the cases was difficult to understand when you are from a non-English speaking country.