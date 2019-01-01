Mr. Kramer has worked in assistive technology, disability, information systems and accessible media for more than 25 years. From 1997-2012 he worked with Disability Services at CU-Boulder, establishing the Assistive Technology Lab, which serves students with disabilities needing specialized access. He is founder and coordinator for the Accessing Higher Ground Conference: Accessible Media, Web & Technology, and teaches courses on Universal Design at CU-Boulder and the PI for a grant project in increase the teaching about accessibility in course curriculum. Mr. Kramer has a master’s degree from CU-Boulder and is working on his PhD at the University of Denver.