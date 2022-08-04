Elvia Vasconcelos is a design researcher whose work focuses on the politics of and in collaborative design methods such as co-design. In this work, they ask: What is the relationship between these methods and power? How can we, through our work, shed light on the ways in which power is distributed via these methods? How can we engage with design research methods as political tools? As a background, Elvia counts with over 10 years working as a user research in the UK, specialising in government digital services. In this role they were responsible for creating the methods and processes to bring civil society into policy making and digital services delivery.