Kristina Andersen is associate professor at the Future Everyday cluster of the Department of Industrial Design. Her work is concerned with how we can allow each other to imagine our possible technological futures through digital craftsmanship and collaborations with semi intelligent machines in the context of material practices of soft fiber-based things. How can we innovate, design and act around that which is yet to be imagined? Who gets to drive innovation processes? And how can we reframe our methodologies to include the complex cultural, political, and personal aspects of life? Can we approach this through making (and thinking) about technology, communities and materials as a way to construct visions of the unknown? Andersen was based at STEIM for 14 years, she was part of the Making Things Public art research program at the Gerrit Rietveld Academie and lead the Instruments and Interfaces master’s degree program at the Royal Conservatoire in The Hague. She is a longstanding advisor of the Stimuleringsfonds Creatieve Industrie, and currently acts as expert reviewer for H2020, ICT and FET for both application and project reviews. Andersen co-chaired the CHI art 2018, CHI Design paper track 2019 and 2020, and DIS pictorials 2019.