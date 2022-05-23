Have you ever wondered what happens to the registration details after you click on the submit button or to the order details once you press the confirm order button when you try to access any website? From where do you think, the details of the product catalogue are fetched to be displayed on the browser?
Eliminate Data Redundancy Using Relational Data Model
Over the last 3 decades, RDBMS has been a stable database for large global corporations and small business. Most employers mandate SQL skills as a necessary check in their recruitment process. As a software engineer, you will be required and be able to work with MySQL database to create, store, query and analyze data from RDBMS.
Minimizing Impedance Mismatch Using NoSQL Database
For a customer facing system of engagement, it is crucial to have a database that can handle unstructured and unpredictable data. NoSQL document database like MongoDB fulfills this criteria.
About the RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization
Backend refers to the server side of development. Here, the primary focus is on how a website works. Node.js is considered efficient for the development of backend applications as it brings event-driven programming and enables development of fast and efficient web servers in JavaScript. Developers can create scalable servers by using a simplified model of event-driven programming that uses call-backs to signal completion of a task.
