Course 3 of 5 in the
RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Mongodb
  • MySQL Database
Course 3 of 5 in the
RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

NIIT StackRoute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Eliminate Data Redundancy Using Relational Data Model

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 98 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Minimizing Impedance Mismatch Using NoSQL Database

6 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 99 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization

RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express

