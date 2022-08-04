This third course in the Computational Thinking with JavaScript specialization applies your developing JavaScript skills learned in the first two courses to the world of the web. You will learn how HTML and JavaScript together support the web pages with which we are so familiar, and develop skills so that you can create your own. As well as text presentation, at the heart of HTML, you will learn how to develop interactive, animated graphics, using JavaScript to dynamically add, remove and adjust the HTML objects on the screen. Furthermore, you will leave the more sheltered Coursera programming environment, working with external programming environments, and learning how to use new libraries. Through this practice with new application areas and new building blocks, we build on the computational thinking frameworks introduced in the earlier courses, focusing particularly on the challenges of maintaining a consistent understanding of the multiple computational representations required to master programming.
The Specialisation targets those with no programming experience, even those usually uncomfortable with technology. This is Course 3 in the sequence.
You develop and deepen your Computational Thinking skills
You learn how HTML and JavaScript work together to give you much of what you see on the web
You develop skills in reading and writing HTML and JavaScript to create interactive, animated web pages with text and graphics, using new libraries
- Programming Principles
- HTML
- Computational Thinking
- Computer Programming Tools
- JavaScript
University of Glasgow
The University of Glasgow has been changing the world since 1451. It is a world top 100 university (THE, QS) with one of the largest research bases in the UK.
Bringing JavaScript to the web - adding HTML
Developing Interactive Web Apps
Scaling Up
Building a Software Project
This Specialization is intended for those with minimal under-the-hood experience of working with computing who want to take the first steps towards a deep understanding of principles and practice of how to solve problems with software technology. Learners will use JavaScript within a web-based framework to generate graphics and analyse data, bringing these together in interactive web applications. Learners will acquire specific self-directed learning skills, enabling them to tackle new problem domains and technologies throughout their work and life.
