About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization
Beginner Level

The Specialisation targets those with no programming experience, even those usually uncomfortable with technology. This is Course 3 in the sequence.

Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You develop and deepen your Computational Thinking skills

  • You learn how HTML and JavaScript work together to give you much of what you see on the web

  • You develop skills in reading and writing HTML and JavaScript to create interactive, animated web pages with text and graphics, using new libraries

Skills you will gain

  • Programming Principles
  • HTML
  • Computational Thinking
  • Computer Programming Tools
  • JavaScript
Course 3 of 4 in the
Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization
Beginner Level

The Specialisation targets those with no programming experience, even those usually uncomfortable with technology. This is Course 3 in the sequence.

Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Glasgow

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Bringing JavaScript to the web - adding HTML

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 124 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

12 hours to complete

Developing Interactive Web Apps

12 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 79 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Scaling Up

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Building a Software Project

5 hours to complete
3 readings

About the Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization

Computational Thinking with JavaScript

