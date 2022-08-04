This is the fourth and final course in the Computational Thinking with JavaScript specialisation. It is an added-value unit and entirely builds on what you will have learned in the first three units and enables you to synthesise and develop that knowledge. The course supports you to develop your own larger application, using a combination of the technologies you have seen already, including HTML, JavaScript and various libraries, while also encouraging you to reach out to incorporate new libraries. You are taken through the software development process step-by-step, with guidance along the way. You have plenty of opportunity to interact with your peers on the course, and to review their work at periodic intervals.
This course is part of the Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
It is expected that you will have completed the first three courses in the Specialisation.
What you will learn
Experience of conceiving, developing and implementing a programming problem of your choice
The stages of the software development process
Skills you will gain
- Programming Principles
- Program Evaluation And Review Technique (PERT)
- Program Management
Offered by
University of Glasgow
The University of Glasgow has been changing the world since 1451. It is a world top 100 university (THE, QS) with one of the largest research bases in the UK.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Planning your Project
This module lays the foundations for the capstone project, allowing learners to specify the requirements for their JavaScript software application.
Building your Prototype
This is the main implementation component of this capstone project. We expect this should take two weeks of learner time.
Evaluating and Improving your Prototype
Towards the end of the capstone project, learners should deploy their working application and present it for peer feedback. After completing their own implementation, learners should provide feedback to others and then reflect on the overall process.
About the Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization
This Specialization is intended for those with minimal under-the-hood experience of working with computing who want to take the first steps towards a deep understanding of principles and practice of how to solve problems with software technology. Learners will use JavaScript within a web-based framework to generate graphics and analyse data, bringing these together in interactive web applications. Learners will acquire specific self-directed learning skills, enabling them to tackle new problem domains and technologies throughout their work and life.
