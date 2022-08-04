About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization
Beginner Level

It is expected that you will have completed the first three courses in the Specialisation.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Experience of conceiving, developing and implementing a programming problem of your choice

    The stages of the software development process

Skills you will gain

  • Programming Principles
  • Program Evaluation And Review Technique (PERT)
  • Program Management
Course 4 of 4 in the
Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization
Beginner Level

It is expected that you will have completed the first three courses in the Specialisation.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Planning your Project

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

14 hours to complete

Building your Prototype

14 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 5 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Evaluating and Improving your Prototype

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization

Computational Thinking with JavaScript

