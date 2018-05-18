DD
May 24, 2016
Very good course, a lot of usefull information. I would like to participate in all of courses of this lector.
MR
Jun 28, 2018
This is the next phase of course 2! And the course is good. But i hope it includes more items in future. :)
By Lokey C•
May 18, 2018
This course is not updated.
While Xcode now is already version 9 in 2018, it is still using Xcode 7.
While Swift is already 4 in 2018, it is still using Swift 2.
It is very sad that in the course material it keeps saying "we are aware Xcode is already version 8, please stick with Xcode 7 for now. Xcode 8 will break our code".
It is sadder to know the knowledge we learn in this course doesn't apply to modern technology.
One more thing, the course forum is poorly maintained. Many people are asking questions while no one is really answering.
By Jeyanthinathan G•
Dec 28, 2018
Please update your modules to latest Xcode version. Also, it was a great pain to get peers for reviewing my project. Kindly check for alternatives. I would not recommend this course to any of my friends.
By Adhi P•
Sep 17, 2018
Course materials are outdated..
By Mustafa J•
Dec 12, 2017
Noobs who wasting my time!!!!!
this course gives me a bad reflect of Coursera as an initial course!!!!
this 1 star is too much on you :3
By Alexander B•
Oct 28, 2016
Now all the knowledge acquired in this course has improved my skills in my job.
I love this.
By Donatas•
May 25, 2016
Very good course, a lot of usefull information. I would like to participate in all of courses of this lector.
By Md. T R•
Jun 29, 2018
This is the next phase of course 2! And the course is good. But i hope it includes more items in future. :)
By CT Y•
Jun 22, 2020
Great coverage of course content, material ! Very exciting stuff !
By Juangui J•
Oct 19, 2016
Really helpful course for starting coding apps with Swift.
By Anatoliy C•
Aug 3, 2016
The third one in this specialization is the best one.
By Yehang H•
Jun 9, 2016
This is course is very useful for my personal project
By Michel A D•
May 3, 2016
An excellent course into iOS programming with Swift.
By Pamela P•
Mar 4, 2016
Good course. Well organized and comprehensive.
By Mohak T•
Nov 6, 2019
Good start for fresh iOS TvOS and watchOS Dev
By V.A A•
Mar 29, 2019
Very interesting to learn and create the app
By Konstantin S•
Mar 12, 2019
Interesting course for junior developer
By Mario E S•
Aug 1, 2016
excellent course. I am learning a lot!
By Allison•
Jul 27, 2016
Great course, learned quite a bit!
By Ali B G•
Apr 7, 2016
Learned many thing as a starter.
By Afnan K•
Jan 3, 2018
Excellent course for beginners
By Tzu-I L•
Feb 7, 2016
Learn a lot from this course
By Edwin J•
Jan 10, 2017
Awesome!!! Great course!!!
By Cristian I N B•
Mar 5, 2016
Excellent option to learn
By Rengaraju B•
Jan 26, 2019
Very useful course.
By Eury P B•
Apr 17, 2018
Great content.