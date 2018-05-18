Chevron Left
Back to App Design and Development for iOS

Learner Reviews & Feedback for App Design and Development for iOS by University of Toronto

4.1
stars
266 ratings
64 reviews

About the Course

In App Design and Development for iOS, the third course of the iOS App Development with Swift specialization, you will be developing foundational programming skills to support graphical element presentation and data manipulation from basic functions through to advanced processing. You will continue to build your skill set to use and apply core graphics, touch handling and gestures, animations and transitions, alerts and actions as well as advanced algorithms, threading and more. By the end of this course you will be able to develop a more advanced, fully functioning app. Currently this course is taught using Swift 2. The team is aware of the release of Swift 3 and will be making edits to the course in time. Please be aware that at this time the instruction is entirely with Swift 2....

Top reviews

DD

May 24, 2016

Very good course, a lot of usefull information. I would like to participate in all of courses of this lector.

MR

Jun 28, 2018

This is the next phase of course 2! And the course is good. But i hope it includes more items in future. :)

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 59 Reviews for App Design and Development for iOS

By Lokey C

May 18, 2018

This course is not updated.

While Xcode now is already version 9 in 2018, it is still using Xcode 7.

While Swift is already 4 in 2018, it is still using Swift 2.

It is very sad that in the course material it keeps saying "we are aware Xcode is already version 8, please stick with Xcode 7 for now. Xcode 8 will break our code".

It is sadder to know the knowledge we learn in this course doesn't apply to modern technology.

One more thing, the course forum is poorly maintained. Many people are asking questions while no one is really answering.

By Jeyanthinathan G

Dec 28, 2018

Please update your modules to latest Xcode version. Also, it was a great pain to get peers for reviewing my project. Kindly check for alternatives. I would not recommend this course to any of my friends.

By Adhi P

Sep 17, 2018

Course materials are outdated..

By Mustafa J

Dec 12, 2017

Noobs who wasting my time!!!!!

this course gives me a bad reflect of Coursera as an initial course!!!!

this 1 star is too much on you :3

By Alexander B

Oct 28, 2016

Now all the knowledge acquired in this course has improved my skills in my job.

I love this.

By Donatas

May 25, 2016

Very good course, a lot of usefull information. I would like to participate in all of courses of this lector.

By Md. T R

Jun 29, 2018

This is the next phase of course 2! And the course is good. But i hope it includes more items in future. :)

By CT Y

Jun 22, 2020

Great coverage of course content, material ! Very exciting stuff !

By Juangui J

Oct 19, 2016

Really helpful course for starting coding apps with Swift.

By Anatoliy C

Aug 3, 2016

The third one in this specialization is the best one.

By Yehang H

Jun 9, 2016

This is course is very useful for my personal project

By Michel A D

May 3, 2016

An excellent course into iOS programming with Swift.

By Pamela P

Mar 4, 2016

Good course. Well organized and comprehensive.

By Mohak T

Nov 6, 2019

Good start for fresh iOS TvOS and watchOS Dev

By V.A A

Mar 29, 2019

Very interesting to learn and create the app

By Konstantin S

Mar 12, 2019

Interesting course for junior developer

By Mario E S

Aug 1, 2016

excellent course. I am learning a lot!

By Allison

Jul 27, 2016

Great course, learned quite a bit!

By Ali B G

Apr 7, 2016

Learned many thing as a starter.

By Afnan K

Jan 3, 2018

Excellent course for beginners

By Tzu-I L

Feb 7, 2016

Learn a lot from this course

By Edwin J

Jan 10, 2017

Awesome!!! Great course!!!

By Cristian I N B

Mar 5, 2016

Excellent option to learn

By Rengaraju B

Jan 26, 2019

Very useful course.

By Eury P B

Apr 17, 2018

Great content.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder