- Swift (Programming Language)
- UI/UX design
- React
- JavaScript
- iOS App Development
- Data Management
- Database development
- Programming Language
- Asynchronous programming
- Application development
- Software Architecture
- UI development
Meta iOS Developer Professional Certificate
Launch your career as an iOS developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
What you will learn
Gain the skills required for an entry-level career as an iOS developer.
Learn how to create applications for iOS systems and how to manage the lifecycle of a mobile app.
Learn programming fundamentals, how to create a user interface (UI) and best practices for designing the UI.
Demonstrate your new skills by creating a portfolio with project examples showing your ability to publish, deploy and maintain applications.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Engage in hands-on activities and learn how to implement concepts through applied learning structures.
- Create a protocol in Swift
- Build a UI for an application in Swift
- Develop a native iOS mobile application
In the final course, you will also complete a Capstone project that will require you to utilize your new skillset by building an app. You can add this project to your portfolio and showcase your work during job interviews.
You don't need mobile development experience, but you must be eager to get started with coding.
There are 8 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to iOS Mobile Application Development
Learn about iOS development by learning about the OS and the development platform. Discover how to set up and prepare a local environment. Get acquainted with the Swift playground and write code in Swift.
Programming Fundamentals in Swift
Practice and expand on the fundamentals of programming that are core to any language as well as the unique aspects of Swift syntax.
Create the User Interface in UIKit and SwiftUI
In this course learners will learn how to build meaningful and functional user interfaces for iOS using Swift and UI frameworks.
iOS App Lifecycle
Develop a working knowledge of different approaches to designing and building data-rich, interactive applications for the iOS platform.
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
