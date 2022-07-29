About this Professional Certificate

Have you ever wanted to build your own mobile app? This Professional Certificate will teach you how to build applications for iOS devices and start a new career as an iOS Developer. By the end of this program, you’ll be able to create and run a mobile app powered by iOS operating systems. Upon completion, you’ll get exclusive access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board—a job search platform that connects you with 200+ employers who have committed to sourcing talent through Meta’s certificate programs, as well as career support resources to help you with your job search. In this program, you’ll learn: Essential iOS programming concepts and the tools needed to develop applications Create user interfaces (UIs) for mobile apps using UIKit and SwiftUI Manage the lifecycle and data collections of mobile applications Work with web technologies and manage data on iOS applications Build an iOS app Create cross-platform applications using React Native Prepare for technical interviews for iOS developer roles Please note that this program is intended for people who want to learn how to create mobile applications using the Apple operating system. You don't need mobile development experience, but you must be eager to get started with coding. The launch date, program content, and course titles are subject to change. You'll be notified if the date changes. You will not be charged until the program opens and the free trial period ends.
There are 8 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Introduction to iOS Mobile Application Development

Programming Fundamentals in Swift

Create the User Interface in UIKit and SwiftUI

iOS App Lifecycle

