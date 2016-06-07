You will learn to extend your knowledge of making iOS apps so that they can securely interact with web services and receive push notifications. You'll learn how to store data securely on a device using Core Data. You’ll also learn to securely deploy apps to the App Store and beta users over-the-air.
This course is part of the iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome!
Welcome to this course on Networking and Security in iOS Applications. Our focus in this course is very practitioner oriented. We want to get you up and running using social networking integration with single sign-on, basic OAuth2 functionality, secure JSON web APIs, cryptographically secured push notifications, and secure data storage so that you can get apps into the iTunes ecosystem and out into the marketplace. This course will have several code sessions in which we walk you through the process of building apps, some of which you will also build for peer review assignments. Interspersed with the tutorials we will take time-outs to cover the basics of some concepts that might be mysterious without a more formal treatment. Our hope is that you come out of this course knowing more (of course!) and having several projects that you can refer to in the future when you want to incorporate these techniques into your apps - your personal app toolbox. The intensity picks up from the previous course in this Specialization, so get ready!
Using Secure Web APIs: an Instagram Case Study
Now it's time to consider what we are going to do if we want to work with web services that aren't deeply integrated into iOS. There are hundreds (thousands?!?!) of them. Most of them require authentication via the OAuth 2.0 protocol. In this week's lessons we will walk through an example of getting a photo from Instagram on behalf of a user. This week is also a code tutorial in preparation for your peer review assignment, but in the middle we need to step back from coding to cover some basics: How do we use a UIImageView? What is OAuth 2.0 anyway? What is JSON and how do we read it? What's the big deal about http vs https anyway?
Don't be so pushy!
In this week we will look at several aspects of push notifications. Those are those alerts that show up at the top of your iOS interface when an app wants to get your attention. There are several ways that they can be initiated. They can be initiated from an app on a local device, or they can be initiated by a remote server somewhere on the internet. Obtaining permission to post those notifications requires lots of steps, certificates, passwords etc. We'll walk you through it all. This week we start with a high-level overview of the iOS app lifecycle. Then we will do three code tutorials. The first will be the one that you will need to do the peer-review assessment. It's a basic countdown timer that sends a notification at a specific time. The second will show you how to make it all fancy with custom actions. The final one will be for remote notifications. Since remote notifications require an Apple developer account ($$$) we won't assess you on it, but if you have one you can try it out on your own and add it to your personal app toolbox.
Storing Data
In this week we look at method of securely storing data on the iOS platform called Core Data.
Reviews
- 5 stars72.11%
- 4 stars15.13%
- 3 stars6.37%
- 2 stars3.58%
- 1 star2.78%
TOP REVIEWS FROM NETWORKING AND SECURITY IN IOS APPLICATIONS
Excellent course, good assignments with real world practical usage.
Good content around Networking, Social Sharing, Core Data. Great Delivery of the content.
Great for beginner for network and security knowledge and hands-on for iOS app
Excellent Starter course for Core data and networking.
About the iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
This Specialization focuses on the basics of iOS application development. You’ll gain the skills you need to create your own app, including fluency in Objective-C and UIKit and SpriteKit user interface concepts, and you’ll learn to leverage networking, security, audio, video, location, and sensor frameworks. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply your skills to create a networked game that leverages sensors on the phone to create a unique gaming experience, and that you can showcase in job applications and interviews or offer in the iTunes store.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.