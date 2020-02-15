JM
Nov 28, 2015
Excellent intermediate level course for objectives C. Good approach to the course presentation. Introduces concepts clearly and then drives into actual implementation.
KE
Mar 20, 2016
Really good information, good quality presentation. The working examples are well chosen and fun to work along with. Thank you!
By Roberto S•
Feb 15, 2020
Too old in my opinion. Uses Objective-C, Xcode 7 with simulators running iOS 9 this should be highlighted in the course description since that's an important information anyone should know before enrolling.
I will look for more updated courses about iOS security on iOS 12/13 with Swift.
By Jose M A C•
Jun 5, 2016
The material and videos are so poor, and low quality, I am happy to not have bought this course
By Vinod C•
Nov 21, 2016
Material for the course is outdated.
By Soumyadeep G•
Apr 10, 2017
This was another excellent course in the iOS specialization by Prof. Don Patterson. However, Prof. Patterson's teaches students many important concepts prevalent in iOS apps, such as integration with various social networking applications, working with data in local on-device storage, and push notifications. Once again, I found Prof. Patterson's style to be very engaging (a most difficult task especially for online lectures) and the course materials to be well thought out.
Only one caveat though: The name of the course is a little misleading: there isn't much of a discussion about security features of iOS (I would have expected a course covering security in iOS to at least talk about using cryptography inside apps.)
By Adnan Z•
Nov 30, 2015
I believe the professor has once again succeeded in walking through beginners through more advanced concepts like social media integration and core data. It's not so much the course that is amazing just because it's talking about iOS app development, but it's the teamwork of the professor and the app developer and their genuine commitment to high level and crystal clear tutorials and explanations. The professor never once skipped over anything. Each item is explained to a level of professional detail. In return, as an educator, I will publicly praise UC Irvine and its exceptional faculty member.
By Jaskaran V•
Jan 26, 2016
The content has a very good breadth component(covering json response handling,core data and push notifications.The very important components of iOS).All of them have been handled in suitable depth.Professor Don Patterson's diction and style of teaching is great.As I'm currently working as an iOS engineer, it is helping me a lot in expanding my skills.
By Reinier K•
Feb 29, 2016
I would say that prior programming knowledge would be a big advantage, otherwise it might become a copying exercise without necessarily knowing what you're doing. I like the fact that the videos show that not everything works smoothly in the sense that it's easy to make mistakes, even by Don :-)
By Naga S P P•
Aug 7, 2017
Professor Patterson guides you through all the basics of Networking in iOS. The content is well structured and easy to understand. I highly recommend taking this course if you want to know how to use web services to fetch data and use core data for persistent storage.
By Shanaka S•
Jan 24, 2017
Although the name of the course is a bit misleading, the content it covers is good and is worth the price you pay for it. Instructor is very informative and knows what he's talking about. Quizzes and assignments are a bit easy for my taste but thats a minor gripe.
By Yulia S•
Aug 4, 2017
Very detailed course that contains lots of practice. Some information is changed for the current versions iOS and XCode, but despite this I like the course! Thank you.
By John M•
Nov 29, 2015
By Carolina T•
Jul 12, 2017
Me gustó mucho este curso aprendí cosas muy importantes, como conectar las aplicaciones móviles a redes sociales y a manejar data persistente.
By Karen v E•
Mar 21, 2016
By Steven M•
May 17, 2017
Don Patterson does a great job introducing you to two essential iOS frameworks, notifications and CoreData.
By Parth N•
Sep 17, 2016
Its great way to learn more about iOS development. Professor is fantastic and material is very helpful.
By Sneha P A•
Feb 15, 2017
Very nice course. It would have been nice if even the remote storage was added into this curriculum.
By Md. I H•
May 1, 2017
Great course on Networking, could be better if NSURLSession is also included alongwith catching
By Deleted A•
Jun 22, 2017
Good content around Networking, Social Sharing, Core Data. Great Delivery of the content.
By Deleted A•
Dec 27, 2016
Amazing course, everything you need to know about network calls and security. 5/5
By Huang X•
Jun 8, 2016
Great for beginner for network and security knowledge and hands-on for iOS app
By Hung N•
Sep 5, 2016
After all, i enjoy this course. Hope pro.Don will update for amazing swift.
By Oleksii H•
Dec 1, 2015
Very cool course, well prepared lectures and I'm glad to stumble on it.
By Gustavo M•
Jul 3, 2016
This series of courses are great. The ones I've taken. Good Job!!!
By Harvey G•
Mar 1, 2018
Excellent course, good assignments with real world practical usage.
By itaen•
Feb 10, 2016
nice course! great teacher, very helpful for beginner!