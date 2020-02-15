Chevron Left
Networking and Security in iOS Applications by University of California, Irvine

About the Course

You will learn to extend your knowledge of making iOS apps so that they can securely interact with web services and receive push notifications. You'll learn how to store data securely on a device using Core Data. You’ll also learn to securely deploy apps to the App Store and beta users over-the-air. The format of the course is through a series of code tutorials. We will walk you through the creation of several apps that you can keep as a personal app toolbox. When you make your own apps after this course, you can bring in these capabilities as needed. When necessary we pop out of the code tutorials to talk about concepts at a higher level so that what you are programming makes sense. Upon completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Post Facebook, Twitter, Sina Weibo, Tencent Weibo messages to social media using single sign-on on behalf of a user. 2. Use OAuth 2.0 to securely authenticate to Instagram and retrieve photos on behalf of a user 3. JSON 4. Describe JSON’s syntax 5. Write well-formed JSON 6. Work with JSON data objects in Objective-C 7. Appropriately set the security settings for App Transport Security in iOS 9.0 8. Use http, https and https with perfect forward secrecy to fetch web resources 9. Obtain permissions to receive local push notifications 11. Write an app that can send and receive local push notifications 12. Obtain permissions to receive remote push notifications 13. Write an app that can receive remote push notifications 14. Authenticate using Apple’s cryptographic services such that the developer can use 3rd party infrastructure to send remote push notifications to their app. 15. Securely store data on the user’s device. 16. Authenticate using Apple’s cryptographic services such that they can deploy an app to the app store...

JM

Nov 28, 2015

Excellent intermediate level course for objectives C. Good approach to the course presentation. Introduces concepts clearly and then drives into actual implementation.

KE

Mar 20, 2016

Really good information, good quality presentation. The working examples are well chosen and fun to work along with. Thank you!

By Roberto S

Feb 15, 2020

Too old in my opinion. Uses Objective-C, Xcode 7 with simulators running iOS 9 this should be highlighted in the course description since that's an important information anyone should know before enrolling.

I will look for more updated courses about iOS security on iOS 12/13 with Swift.

By Jose M A C

Jun 5, 2016

The material and videos are so poor, and low quality, I am happy to not have bought this course

By Vinod C

Nov 21, 2016

Material for the course is outdated.

By Soumyadeep G

Apr 10, 2017

This was another excellent course in the iOS specialization by Prof. Don Patterson. However, Prof. Patterson's teaches students many important concepts prevalent in iOS apps, such as integration with various social networking applications, working with data in local on-device storage, and push notifications. Once again, I found Prof. Patterson's style to be very engaging (a most difficult task especially for online lectures) and the course materials to be well thought out.

Only one caveat though: The name of the course is a little misleading: there isn't much of a discussion about security features of iOS (I would have expected a course covering security in iOS to at least talk about using cryptography inside apps.)

By Adnan Z

Nov 30, 2015

I believe the professor has once again succeeded in walking through beginners through more advanced concepts like social media integration and core data. It's not so much the course that is amazing just because it's talking about iOS app development, but it's the teamwork of the professor and the app developer and their genuine commitment to high level and crystal clear tutorials and explanations. The professor never once skipped over anything. Each item is explained to a level of professional detail. In return, as an educator, I will publicly praise UC Irvine and its exceptional faculty member.

By Jaskaran V

Jan 26, 2016

The content has a very good breadth component(covering json response handling,core data and push notifications.The very important components of iOS).All of them have been handled in suitable depth.Professor Don Patterson's diction and style of teaching is great.As I'm currently working as an iOS engineer, it is helping me a lot in expanding my skills.

By Reinier K

Feb 29, 2016

I would say that prior programming knowledge would be a big advantage, otherwise it might become a copying exercise without necessarily knowing what you're doing. I like the fact that the videos show that not everything works smoothly in the sense that it's easy to make mistakes, even by Don :-)

By Naga S P P

Aug 7, 2017

Professor Patterson guides you through all the basics of Networking in iOS. The content is well structured and easy to understand. I highly recommend taking this course if you want to know how to use web services to fetch data and use core data for persistent storage.

By Shanaka S

Jan 24, 2017

Although the name of the course is a bit misleading, the content it covers is good and is worth the price you pay for it. Instructor is very informative and knows what he's talking about. Quizzes and assignments are a bit easy for my taste but thats a minor gripe.

By Yulia S

Aug 4, 2017

Very detailed course that contains lots of practice. Some information is changed for the current versions iOS and XCode, but despite this I like the course! Thank you.

By John M

Nov 29, 2015

By Carolina T

Jul 12, 2017

Me gustó mucho este curso aprendí cosas muy importantes, como conectar las aplicaciones móviles a redes sociales y a manejar data persistente.

By Karen v E

Mar 21, 2016

By Steven M

May 17, 2017

Don Patterson does a great job introducing you to two essential iOS frameworks, notifications and CoreData.

By Parth N

Sep 17, 2016

Its great way to learn more about iOS development. Professor is fantastic and material is very helpful.

By Sneha P A

Feb 15, 2017

Very nice course. It would have been nice if even the remote storage was added into this curriculum.

By Md. I H

May 1, 2017

Great course on Networking, could be better if NSURLSession is also included alongwith catching

By Deleted A

Jun 22, 2017

Good content around Networking, Social Sharing, Core Data. Great Delivery of the content.

By Deleted A

Dec 27, 2016

Amazing course, everything you need to know about network calls and security. 5/5

By Huang X

Jun 8, 2016

Great for beginner for network and security knowledge and hands-on for iOS app

By Hung N

Sep 5, 2016

After all, i enjoy this course. Hope pro.Don will update for amazing swift.

By Oleksii H

Dec 1, 2015

Very cool course, well prepared lectures and I'm glad to stumble on it.

By Gustavo M

Jul 3, 2016

This series of courses are great. The ones I've taken. Good Job!!!

By Harvey G

Mar 1, 2018

Excellent course, good assignments with real world practical usage.

By itaen

Feb 10, 2016

nice course! great teacher, very helpful for beginner!

