About this Course

1,681 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting to know iOS Design Concepts

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 147 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Design Solutions that come with iOS

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 159 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

View Controllers and Map Interfaces

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 134 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Table Views, Core Data and User Interface Integration

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 263 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BEST PRACTICES FOR IOS USER INTERFACE DESIGN

View all reviews

About the iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization

iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder