You will learn to develop sophisticated user interfaces for iOS, with a focus on user interface design best practices, UI animations, and responsive design. You will learn about the key UI widgets, mapping interfaces and view restoration.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting to know iOS Design Concepts
Welcome to Best Practices for iOS User Interface Design! This week, we will take a deep dive into getting to know iOS design concepts. We will cover iOS, HCI, and HIG plus complete a peer review assignment called Layout with Dynamic Constraints that, as the name suggests, uses the auto-layout engine to make dynamic user interfaces.
The Design Solutions that come with iOS
In week 2, we will discuss the design solutions that come with iOS. We will cover HIG and HCI principles plus learn how to achieve the design. We will wrap up this week with a quiz to test your knowledge on what you have learned this week.
View Controllers and Map Interfaces
This week, we will look at view controllers and map interfaces. We will cover user interface construction plus complete a peer review assignment called The Basic Map View. Who doesn't want to be able to put locations on a map!
Table Views, Core Data and User Interface Integration
In week 4, we will look at table views, core data, and user interface integration. We will cover table views, table views plus core data, and you will finally learn how to put it all together. We will end the course with a peer review assignment called To Do Manager.
A must do course for people who use storyboard or the interface builder and need to make apps which are visually pleasing and responsive to screen sizes and orientations.
One of the most hard courses, but also the most fun one.
I thought there will be more on interfaces and views. Not really "Best practices in interface design" course.\n\nBut it is good in Core Data and UITableViews. Worth time.\n\nChange name! :-)
Be ready that the week 4 has much longer assignment than the previous weeks.
About the iOS Development for Creative Entrepreneurs Specialization
This Specialization focuses on the basics of iOS application development. You’ll gain the skills you need to create your own app, including fluency in Objective-C and UIKit and SpriteKit user interface concepts, and you’ll learn to leverage networking, security, audio, video, location, and sensor frameworks. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply your skills to create a networked game that leverages sensors on the phone to create a unique gaming experience, and that you can showcase in job applications and interviews or offer in the iTunes store.
