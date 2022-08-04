In this course learners will learn how to build meaningful and functional user interfaces for iOS using Swift and UI frameworks.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to: -Utilize a range of different approaches for building UI with Swift -Build a basic UI with the Swift Interface Builder -Create and control UI views with the UIKit framework -Create simple applications with the UIKit framework -Build interfaces using the SwiftUI framework -Utilize lists and forms in SwiftUI in order to build frameworks -Organize UI with the use of containers -Create stylish UI using advanced views -Enhance views with the use of transformations, drawings and animations You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software: -Swift UI framework -Interface building software -UIKit application and view building features -Lists and forms -UI containers -UI transformation, drawing and animation tools