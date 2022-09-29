Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create the User Interface with SwiftUI by Meta
About the Course
In this course learners will learn how to build meaningful and functional user interfaces for iOS using Swift and UI frameworks.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
-Utilize a range of different approaches for building UI with Swift
-Build a basic UI with the Swift Interface Builder
-Create and control UI views with the UIKit framework
-Create simple applications with the UIKit framework
-Build interfaces using the SwiftUI framework
-Utilize lists and forms in SwiftUI in order to build frameworks
-Organize UI with the use of containers
-Create stylish UI using advanced views
-Enhance views with the use of transformations, drawings and animations
You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software:
-Swift UI framework
-Interface building software
-UIKit application and view building features
-Lists and forms
-UI containers
-UI transformation, drawing and animation tools...
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create the User Interface with SwiftUI