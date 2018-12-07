MH
Jan 3, 2017
A must do course for people who use storyboard or the interface builder and need to make apps which are visually pleasing and responsive to screen sizes and orientations.
MR
May 28, 2018
Very descriptive, that's good for learning. Besides, peer assignment works are very effective. Anyone interested in iOS development must try this course.
By Ikbal K•
Dec 7, 2018
Unfortunately I cannot say this is a good course as an iOS developer myself. I usually have problems generally with auto layout or other iOS specific controls which do not behave as I would expect them to. I am a self taught person, so I thought I might need a bit more systematic knowledge / training on the area.
When I saw "Best practices" in the title of the course, I expected the course to cover not only the absolute basics, but some more tricky subjects. Unfortunately the course covers only very basics and do not cover subjects deeply. I would also like to recommend the course instructor to do some preparing before doing the course. There are a lot of errors happening on the record time of the video, and it almost feels like there has been no preparation.
3 stars as it could help beginners to learn general UI concepts, but definitely need to look somewhere else for understanding Autolayout better
By Deleted A•
Sep 16, 2017
The course is OK, thanks for the effort in preparing the course. However, it is outdated and does not necessarily follow the best practices for UI design as said
By Taro M•
Feb 6, 2016
I think this course should be named basic iOS programming.
The course doesn't provide professional UI design, just teach some basic which Human Interface guideline has.
Also the instructor doesn't seem iOS expertise.
By Md. T R•
May 29, 2018
By Ghenadie B•
Jul 31, 2016
Is the most succesful course for iOS User Interface Design, very useful, that may replace ten books and thousands pages to read.
By Casey W•
Mar 5, 2016
This course does a great job of outlining some very common UI navigation elements in iOS such as master-detail views with UITableViews and transitional segues. Also covers Core Data really well and clearly explains auto-layout which is important when designing an app for different device screen sizes and rotations. One of the best explanations on auto-layout that I've found on the internet really. Well done!
By Dallas B K•
Sep 5, 2016
I'm learning a lot in this class. I actually decided it was worth paying for. Thanks for making it $49 instead of $79. I think the videos are really helpful for explaining confusing concepts. The assignments were simple enough to make me not quit but challenging enough for a brand new iOS developer to have to spend some time on them to learn.
By Kipp M•
Sep 17, 2017
Great things to learn about iOS app structure and code. I think the videos could be updated with current Xcode 8 or above language and structure. Sometimes I had to find the changes from the video. However, if anything was major, Professor Patterson posted comments on the class page that were very helpful to work around.
By Shanaka S•
Jan 29, 2017
Overall a good course on Human Computer Interaction which focuses on Apple HIG (Human Interface Guidelines) and is delivered clearly. I would have like to seen a bit tougher quizzes and peer review assignments. But overall this is a worthwhile course to undertake.
By Steven M•
Jul 6, 2017
This course teaches you the fundamentals of designing user interfaces for iOS, gestures, views, controls, and maps. Don Patterson is an excellent instructor and clearly presents the topics, giving insight into why Apple does some of the things that it does.
By Rajesh K•
Feb 4, 2016
Love this course! the professor is funny - especially when he uses his own photographs in certain examples and calls them patent/copyright free on
The entire specialization so far has been a wonderful learning experience.
By John F•
Sep 27, 2016
The course had some great general UI content, and a nice final project tying persistent Core Data into a TableView providing useful experience and boilerplate code for future projects.
By Yulia S•
Nov 6, 2017
I like this course very much! It contains a lot of practical material that allows to develop some simple but helpful apps at the course completion.
Thanks to teachers and to Coursera.
By Daniel R J•
Aug 13, 2017
Very Good content, clear and challenging. But the most important part is that the material is very applicable to real app development
By Pavel O•
Feb 24, 2016
Thank you for very informative and helpful course. But video lessons were very long, specifically Week 4 (very, very long).
By Olivier L•
Mar 30, 2016
Excellent course. Very detailed round tour of User Interface concepts and recommandations for the best user experience.
By Jean-Louis B•
Nov 18, 2016
Although it's not hard core programming per se, it brings very valuable insights on design and iOS specifics.
By Tiago P•
Feb 28, 2016
Very pragmatic learning (lots of hands on!) and good examples to help you understand all concepts.
By An L•
Feb 16, 2016
Very detailed lectures help me to understand iOS app development a lot. Thank you :-)
By Harvey G•
Jan 28, 2019
Excellent course and instructors. A pleasure to learn from this course, thankyou!
By Alexander O•
Feb 16, 2016
Be ready that the week 4 has much longer assignment than the previous weeks.
By Helen B•
Apr 19, 2016
Practical, fun projects - excellent course for learning iOS development!
By Kyriaki G•
May 19, 2016
Gave me a very good perception of the best practises in iOS UI Design
By Akshay•
Mar 28, 2017
I love the content and the way it is explained and structured!
By Felipe L M•
Feb 17, 2016
Grade A for the content, format and professors! Thankyou all!!