Learner Reviews & Feedback for Best Practices for iOS User Interface Design by University of California, Irvine

4.6
stars
186 ratings
45 reviews

About the Course

You will learn to develop sophisticated user interfaces for iOS, with a focus on user interface design best practices, UI animations, and responsive design. You will learn about the key UI widgets, mapping interfaces and view restoration....

Top reviews

MH

Jan 3, 2017

A must do course for people who use storyboard or the interface builder and need to make apps which are visually pleasing and responsive to screen sizes and orientations.

MR

May 28, 2018

Very descriptive, that's good for learning. Besides, peer assignment works are very effective. Anyone interested in iOS development must try this course.

By Ikbal K

Dec 7, 2018

Unfortunately I cannot say this is a good course as an iOS developer myself. I usually have problems generally with auto layout or other iOS specific controls which do not behave as I would expect them to. I am a self taught person, so I thought I might need a bit more systematic knowledge / training on the area.

When I saw "Best practices" in the title of the course, I expected the course to cover not only the absolute basics, but some more tricky subjects. Unfortunately the course covers only very basics and do not cover subjects deeply. I would also like to recommend the course instructor to do some preparing before doing the course. There are a lot of errors happening on the record time of the video, and it almost feels like there has been no preparation.

3 stars as it could help beginners to learn general UI concepts, but definitely need to look somewhere else for understanding Autolayout better

By Deleted A

Sep 16, 2017

The course is OK, thanks for the effort in preparing the course. However, it is outdated and does not necessarily follow the best practices for UI design as said

By Taro M

Feb 6, 2016

I think this course should be named basic iOS programming.

The course doesn't provide professional UI design, just teach some basic which Human Interface guideline has.

Also the instructor doesn't seem iOS expertise.

By Md. T R

May 29, 2018

By Ghenadie B

Jul 31, 2016

Is the most succesful course for iOS User Interface Design, very useful, that may replace ten books and thousands pages to read.

By Casey W

Mar 5, 2016

This course does a great job of outlining some very common UI navigation elements in iOS such as master-detail views with UITableViews and transitional segues. Also covers Core Data really well and clearly explains auto-layout which is important when designing an app for different device screen sizes and rotations. One of the best explanations on auto-layout that I've found on the internet really. Well done!

By Dallas B K

Sep 5, 2016

I'm learning a lot in this class. I actually decided it was worth paying for. Thanks for making it $49 instead of $79. I think the videos are really helpful for explaining confusing concepts. The assignments were simple enough to make me not quit but challenging enough for a brand new iOS developer to have to spend some time on them to learn.

By Kipp M

Sep 17, 2017

Great things to learn about iOS app structure and code. I think the videos could be updated with current Xcode 8 or above language and structure. Sometimes I had to find the changes from the video. However, if anything was major, Professor Patterson posted comments on the class page that were very helpful to work around.

By Shanaka S

Jan 29, 2017

Overall a good course on Human Computer Interaction which focuses on Apple HIG (Human Interface Guidelines) and is delivered clearly. I would have like to seen a bit tougher quizzes and peer review assignments. But overall this is a worthwhile course to undertake.

By Steven M

Jul 6, 2017

This course teaches you the fundamentals of designing user interfaces for iOS, gestures, views, controls, and maps. Don Patterson is an excellent instructor and clearly presents the topics, giving insight into why Apple does some of the things that it does.

By Rajesh K

Feb 4, 2016

Love this course! the professor is funny - especially when he uses his own photographs in certain examples and calls them patent/copyright free on

The entire specialization so far has been a wonderful learning experience.

By John F

Sep 27, 2016

The course had some great general UI content, and a nice final project tying persistent Core Data into a TableView providing useful experience and boilerplate code for future projects.

By Yulia S

Nov 6, 2017

I like this course very much! It contains a lot of practical material that allows to develop some simple but helpful apps at the course completion.

Thanks to teachers and to Coursera.

By Daniel R J

Aug 13, 2017

Very Good content, clear and challenging. But the most important part is that the material is very applicable to real app development

By Pavel O

Feb 24, 2016

Thank you for very informative and helpful course. But video lessons were very long, specifically Week 4 (very, very long).

By Olivier L

Mar 30, 2016

Excellent course. Very detailed round tour of User Interface concepts and recommandations for the best user experience.

By Jean-Louis B

Nov 18, 2016

Although it's not hard core programming per se, it brings very valuable insights on design and iOS specifics.

By Tiago P

Feb 28, 2016

Very pragmatic learning (lots of hands on!) and good examples to help you understand all concepts.

By An L

Feb 16, 2016

Very detailed lectures help me to understand iOS app development a lot. Thank you :-)

By Harvey G

Jan 28, 2019

Excellent course and instructors. A pleasure to learn from this course, thankyou!

By Alexander O

Feb 16, 2016

Be ready that the week 4 has much longer assignment than the previous weeks.

By Helen B

Apr 19, 2016

Practical, fun projects - excellent course for learning iOS development!

By Kyriaki G

May 19, 2016

Gave me a very good perception of the best practises in iOS UI Design

By Akshay

Mar 28, 2017

I love the content and the way it is explained and structured!

By Felipe L M

Feb 17, 2016

Grade A for the content, format and professors! Thankyou all!!

