KD
Sep 11, 2020
A well designed course and good tutorials. Just need to be a bit more in detail to explain the core elements as i found some of there were like not discussed in detail. But overall 5/5
CS
May 6, 2021
Thank you for such a good course. It is very interesting and very good understandable. Devslopes are really cool guys and I am happy that Coursera has provided this material.
By Robert B•
Feb 24, 2020
The course is out of date. Despite being labeled as "Introduction to Programming in Swift 5", many elements are copied from older versions of swift. The entire section on MVC is using Swift circa 2017, which is different from what Xcode and Swift do now. Some tests include content that probably was in the older version of the course, but was not ported over, so was never taught. Overall, I'm giving it 3 stars because it's OK at introducing the concepts in general, but a lot of stuff just doesn't work anymore.
By Ed S•
Mar 26, 2020
First off, the program that is used is only for Macs. It does not list that anywhere, so if you have a PC, you are out of luck. Secondly, and most importantly, the instructor does not teach well. He teaches this course, that is listed as a beginner course, like he is teaching it to a coworker who already knows how to code. He introduces aspects, does not discuss what they mean or what they do or what they are used for. He runs through things quickly, so if you are a beginner, you will be immediately lost. At one point, he literally says that if you want to know more about a subject he is supposedly teaching, you should use google to find out more about it. Multiple times in this course I have had to google things he talks about because he doesn't explain anything. Lastly, the quizzes do not accurately match what is being taught. I have gone though the videos and the reading and then can't pass the quizzes because what is being quizzed was never covered.
I signed up for the Coursera Pro ($400) program to get into certifications like this one and am sorely regretting my decision.
By Jae S•
Mar 25, 2020
Course is outdated
By Eduardo G Z•
May 9, 2020
The content itself is not bad, but the professors should organize better their content or at least leave some reference material to study for. Also, they should have prepared the content for each video and not improvise it on the run.
By Buddhi•
Aug 3, 2020
First week of the course is clear and well taught. Second and third weeks are jokes. Those videos should be in Youtube not here. And quizzes are also jokes. Some questions are not related to what he taught on the course and we have to type some of the answers which can be typed in different ways. Some useful things were taught on the week 4. This course is clearly not for complete beginners for programming. You should have previous knowledge in coding and basic stuff. I wonder whether Cousera team even check the quality of the content of their courses.
By Palak G•
May 26, 2020
One question in the last quiz is marked wrong. There is no inheritance for structs but the correct option states otherwise. Please check.
By EDJRO L F•
Feb 21, 2020
The course content is great. But the learning staff in the forum was absolutely unresponsive. No one replied when I needed help, which was frustrating.
By Muhammad H•
Jan 16, 2020
Doesn't cover a lot of important details in swift, and questions often feature topics that have not been even mentioned.
By Kanav G•
Mar 31, 2020
You need background in OOP to understand what is going on and this course just touches the surface.
By Roberto R•
Jul 23, 2020
Imho, If you are really a beginner you should start from another language, not from swift. If you have some basic knowledge, you should simply read first the official documentation provided by Apple regarding how to code in swift (it's free by the way). If you have some experience this course is a complete waste of time. Luckily I'm not paying for this course, otherwise will be also a total waste of money.
The title of the course is misleading, it should clearly states "Introduction to Programming" with a subtitle reporting that the course will be based on swift.
By Philip B•
Feb 29, 2020
This course is well constructed and the course representatives presented the material in a way that was easy to follow and understand. I'm happy I choose to complete the 'Introduction to Programming in Swift 5' course with Coursera.
By SAMAKSH S•
Apr 10, 2020
This is the best course for those who is the beginner in this language and also the tutor is also use good teaching technique.
By temitayo i•
May 7, 2020
Fantastic Course. You not just learn the basics, but you're also driven to be thorough by reading referenced materials.
By Ilya K•
Apr 15, 2020
very very detailed and at the same time very easily explained. Like the Quiz parts and interesting exercises
By Md. A H Z 1•
Apr 28, 2020
This is an awesome course. I have learned the basics of swift very easily. Thanks to instructors.
By Mitul M•
May 7, 2020
Very Good Course, the way of delivering knowledge is also very good.
Thank You Guys, Keep it up.
By Roman K•
May 30, 2020
Pros:
lecturers lively and emotionally tell. On the top walked on important concepts: OOP, ICC, optionals.
This course actually exists on coursera.
Cons:
Several times lecturer just says: "Go google this". Thank you, but I can google on my own, without any courses.
Сourse materials are done carelessly. typos are found in the code. It was also strange when the lecturer began to print the code, he didn’t succeed, and he simply said: that in general, somehow it can be done.
In the part about the MVP, outdated information. 2017 year, Karl!
The part about MVP is poorly mounted, the lecturer repeats the same eyeliners several times. All this creates a feeling of negligence. And hcode is constantly crashing.
By Deleted A•
Apr 4, 2020
The site doesn't seem to be an efficient way to learn things. I'll go get some textbooks...
By Alan C•
Jan 7, 2022
The initial content of the course was good up until weeks 3 and 4. The title of this course is misleading because none of the videos are updated to explain Xcode 13 or Swift 5. It should be renamed to Swift 3 unless they want to update their videos.
By Kenn A•
Aug 26, 2021
Course is not up to date. It was very difficult to follow as a beginner as the layout of the windows in his version of Xcode is very different from the latest version. Terrible.
By Alexander S•
Jun 6, 2021
Outdated
By Vishnu K (•
Aug 5, 2020
I liked this course very much...
For those who are thinking if they have can learn it if they have windows. I can say yes you can like I did. Just download Swift for Windows from github and write your codes in notepad and save it with .swift extension. But also select all file types from the drop down menu of file type before saving.
I have a Python background. So, I could relate a lot in this course. As the instructor says he was just touching the course surface I could relate with that and many are saying that this course is pretty old but still you can learn a lot and I don't think that the syntax of writing any code changes in any languages it is just the functions that get increased. So, I recommend you taking this course.
By Pablo S C•
Nov 15, 2020
Liked this course. The MVC part was very well explained. The example was straightforward and gives you a nitpick of what iOS/macOS/watchOS/ipadOS software programming with XCode is.
I think the Swift basics part needs to go a little bit deeper to get solid foundations in Swift Programming Language. More exercises on Optional, Struct, Classes, Polymorphism are necessary to really get the language.
By Zeynep Z T u•
May 10, 2021
Course was nice! I learned a lot of basic but important things about Swift. I enjoyed the delivery of the course but sometimes I had problems, especially in the last week's sessions to follow the Xcode developer tools due to version differences. All in all, I enjoyed and recommend it. Thanks!
By Senan A•
Feb 22, 2021
Excellent course. It started off easy but some videos and questions in quizzes were quite difficult. All in all it's a great intro course but I highly recommend brushing up on Swift on your own (books) before taking it which I did. Thanks Mark you're great. Enjoyed it :)