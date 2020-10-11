About this Course

24,839 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Self-Driving Cars Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Self-Driving Cars Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(1,248 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Course 4: Motion Planning for Self-Driving Cars

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Module 1: The Planning Problem

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Module 2: Mapping for Planning

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Mission Planning in Driving Environments

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Dynamic Object Interactions

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MOTION PLANNING FOR SELF-DRIVING CARS

View all reviews

About the Self-Driving Cars Specialization

Self-Driving Cars

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder