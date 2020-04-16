KN
Nov 30, 2020
If not online and self-paced, I would not have the courage to attempt this advanced-level Self-Driving Program. Thanks UoT and the instructors for offering such high-quality courses to the public. 👍😊
YY
Feb 4, 2020
The course is very good for the basic knowledge of self driving. There are a lot of good examples of different parts. I have learned a lot from it. Thank you for your excellent job!
By Abdulwahab A•
Apr 16, 2020
good videos and content.
discussion forum is almost useless since lecturers do not answer students' questions.
The lack of guidance can be discouraging for some students who need help to finish the course
By D.B•
Apr 5, 2020
The course content is good, the instructors are good, and the projects are good. But I hate the quizzes and notebooks throughout the course that don't provide better guidance or step-by-step solution checking. It would be much better overall if quizzes and notebooks in the courses either provided step-by-step solution checking or provided the solutions so students could check their work along the way. I’d much prefer the notebooks provide the solutions or most of the solutions and have a difficult final project for each course where there were no solutions given. I’d learn much more through the course and have confidence while completing the final projects, and have a sense of accomplishment that I applied what I learned. I’m so frustrated with this that I’m cancelling my subscription for now.
By Mohammad N M•
Feb 1, 2021
one hell of a joueny! thanks to everyone involved now I have been able to pass a course in a field that i love! Thank you so much coursera for giving me the oppurtunity! XD
By Irfan K•
Sep 14, 2019
I think it is one of the best courses for learning the motion planning algorithms for Autonomous driving. The concepts are well explained with lots of examples.
By Ali V•
Apr 13, 2020
I am a senior in Electrical Electronics Engineering. I have understood the whole concept even if some subjects are related to M.Sc. or higher degree because the turn of the phrase of the lecturer helps you gain almost all the required knowledge. I really appreciate this course. Maybe, one thing to note that coding assignments require some additional knowledge to understand and apply the theory.
By Ka W P N•
Dec 1, 2020
By Nikhil D•
Oct 22, 2019
It was really well informative course and the assignments and projects were really helped me to understand the in real scenario implementation.
Thanks.
By Jaswanth N•
Aug 14, 2020
Excellent Course with more practical insights. Also the assignments provided helps to understand the concept more practically.
By Vijay S•
May 7, 2020
This course one of the best course, I have ever learned.
By Nejc D•
May 29, 2020
Honestly, I expected more from the last part of the specialization. The content of the lectures was quite shallow and oversimplified The final project was a disappointment as the planer was really simple and mostly already implemented. On top of that there were also some bugs in the code that was given to the students. Part 3 and especially part 2 were on a higher level.
By robert c•
Jan 30, 2021
Overall I thought it was a very good course. It does not cover many topics in depth, but provides sufficient references and links for someone to explore topics in more detail. My one major complaint involves the final course project. The instructors really should really list out the versions of all python packages (including the version of python itself) that are required to make the Carla software and accompanying Python code work. The code crashes with newer versions of Python and newer versions of matplotlib, protobuf, etc. There is a hard to find detailed answer on the Discussion Forums but this should really be included with the installation instructions.
By Prakhar J•
Aug 20, 2020
Amazing content. The content was highly relevant and has given me a complete picture of how to go about the motion planning of a self-driving car. I loved the incredibly designed assignments. They were thoroughly described full of comments making it easy to understand while allowing me to implement the logic. Seeing the codes in the assignment work gave an immense amount of confidence, happiness, a sense of pride, and a motivation to keep on learning. Thank you for this course.
By Yashasvi S•
Jul 17, 2020
End of a wonderful journey! I learnt a lot from this course as well as this specialisation. The lecture content, delivery of lectures by both Professor Steven and Professor Kelly, the supplementary material and the programming assignments were well planned and really amazing. I would like to thank both the professors for providing an opportunity to learn in detail about this ever-growing industry.
By Miguel M A•
Oct 19, 2020
Excellent course. I implemented my learnings into an actual rover as I worked through this course. It was very applicable material. Good for a high-level understanding of how this whole self-driving thing works. For a better understanding of the algorithms and mathematics, you will have to do more research outside of the supplied videos.
By nicholas m•
Aug 20, 2019
Valuable survey course summarizing the high level architecture of motion planning, from high-level map planning, down to path lattices.
Note: this is not going to make you an expert (unless you really go above and beyond and try to re-build the project) but it's very well structured and I do feel much better prepared to dive deeper.
By Joachim S•
Jun 23, 2019
Again a course from the specialization that I can highly recommend. I has the same high standard on content, presentation and assignments as the other courses, The final project is absolutely gorgeous as you make your car drive around a parking other car, follow a lead vehicles and halt at a stop sign. I loved it,
By Maksym B•
Jul 15, 2019
The course is great! Content is very advanced and this course is a good introduction to the topic, but it would require to keep learning additional material to go deeper into Motion Planning. The final project is complex but interesting at the same time as it is performed with Carla simulator which is fun.
By Eric J•
Dec 14, 2021
My favorite course in the self-driving specialization! The final project was brutal for me, but it makes me really feel I understand how to program basic behavior for following the rules of the road along with avoiding obstacles and handling vehicles in front of you.
Really nice job!
By Kosinski K•
Jun 21, 2020
Good course! I have gained a lot of knowledge releated to motion planning. However, there should be more practice notebooks before the final project to train with each of the topics metioned in the course. And the given code for the final project could be also less buggy.
By juan.hu•
Aug 17, 2019
Although I am not working for self driving car, I have got the general knowledge of the development of self driving car. and combine what I am doing, it will be good for me to start learning from motion planning.
By Fahim B•
Jul 7, 2020
Nicely explained course work. Regarding Final project, Discussion forum was useful in order to resolve some run-time issue, variable declaration, resolve issue in behavior planning for complete stop problems.
By Ravi A•
Jul 9, 2020
Final Course of this 4 course specialization adds the final piece in the jigsaw of the self driving cars for their motion planning algorithms and maneuverability. feels good to complete this specialization.
By YanDing•
Feb 5, 2020
By Weikai.K•
Dec 15, 2020
My first online course on COURSERA, excellent knowledge of Motion planning Self Driving Car. Thanks to University of Toronto!
By IBRAHIM Y•
Feb 10, 2021
You will learn a lot if you are interested in motion and trajectory planning. I must state that it is challenging and fun.