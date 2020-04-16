Chevron Left
Back to Motion Planning for Self-Driving Cars

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Motion Planning for Self-Driving Cars by University of Toronto

4.8
stars
416 ratings
76 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Motion Planning for Self-Driving Cars, the fourth course in University of Toronto’s Self-Driving Cars Specialization. This course will introduce you to the main planning tasks in autonomous driving, including mission planning, behavior planning and local planning. By the end of this course, you will be able to find the shortest path over a graph or road network using Dijkstra's and the A* algorithm, use finite state machines to select safe behaviors to execute, and design optimal, smooth paths and velocity profiles to navigate safely around obstacles while obeying traffic laws. You'll also build occupancy grid maps of static elements in the environment and learn how to use them for efficient collision checking. This course will give you the ability to construct a full self-driving planning solution, to take you from home to work while behaving like a typical driving and keeping the vehicle safe at all times. For the final project in this course, you will implement a hierarchical motion planner to navigate through a sequence of scenarios in the CARLA simulator, including avoiding a vehicle parked in your lane, following a lead vehicle and safely navigating an intersection. You'll face real-world randomness and need to work to ensure your solution is robust to changes in the environment. This is an intermediate course, intended for learners with some background in robotics, and it builds on the models and controllers devised in Course 1 of this specialization. To succeed in this course, you should have programming experience in Python 3.0, and familiarity with Linear Algebra (matrices, vectors, matrix multiplication, rank, Eigenvalues and vectors and inverses) and calculus (ordinary differential equations, integration)....

Top reviews

KN

Nov 30, 2020

If not online and self-paced, I would not have the courage to attempt this advanced-level Self-Driving Program. Thanks UoT and the instructors for offering such high-quality courses to the public. 👍😊

YY

Feb 4, 2020

The course is very good for the basic knowledge of self driving. There are a lot of good examples of different parts. I have learned a lot from it. Thank you for your excellent job!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 75 Reviews for Motion Planning for Self-Driving Cars

By Abdulwahab A

Apr 16, 2020

good videos and content.

discussion forum is almost useless since lecturers do not answer students' questions.

The lack of guidance can be discouraging for some students who need help to finish the course

By D.B

Apr 5, 2020

The course content is good, the instructors are good, and the projects are good. But I hate the quizzes and notebooks throughout the course that don't provide better guidance or step-by-step solution checking. It would be much better overall if quizzes and notebooks in the courses either provided step-by-step solution checking or provided the solutions so students could check their work along the way. I’d much prefer the notebooks provide the solutions or most of the solutions and have a difficult final project for each course where there were no solutions given. I’d learn much more through the course and have confidence while completing the final projects, and have a sense of accomplishment that I applied what I learned. I’m so frustrated with this that I’m cancelling my subscription for now.

By Mohammad N M

Feb 1, 2021

one hell of a joueny! thanks to everyone involved now I have been able to pass a course in a field that i love! Thank you so much coursera for giving me the oppurtunity! XD

By Irfan K

Sep 14, 2019

I think it is one of the best courses for learning the motion planning algorithms for Autonomous driving. The concepts are well explained with lots of examples.

By Ali V

Apr 13, 2020

I am a senior in Electrical Electronics Engineering. I have understood the whole concept even if some subjects are related to M.Sc. or higher degree because the turn of the phrase of the lecturer helps you gain almost all the required knowledge. I really appreciate this course. Maybe, one thing to note that coding assignments require some additional knowledge to understand and apply the theory.

By Ka W P N

Dec 1, 2020

If not online and self-paced, I would not have the courage to attempt this advanced-level Self-Driving Program. Thanks UoT and the instructors for offering such high-quality courses to the public. 👍😊

By Nikhil D

Oct 22, 2019

It was really well informative course and the assignments and projects were really helped me to understand the in real scenario implementation.

Thanks.

By Jaswanth N

Aug 14, 2020

Excellent Course with more practical insights. Also the assignments provided helps to understand the concept more practically.

By Vijay S

May 7, 2020

This course one of the best course, I have ever learned.

By Nejc D

May 29, 2020

Honestly, I expected more from the last part of the specialization. The content of the lectures was quite shallow and oversimplified The final project was a disappointment as the planer was really simple and mostly already implemented. On top of that there were also some bugs in the code that was given to the students. Part 3 and especially part 2 were on a higher level.

By robert c

Jan 30, 2021

Overall I thought it was a very good course. It does not cover many topics in depth, but provides sufficient references and links for someone to explore topics in more detail. My one major complaint involves the final course project. The instructors really should really list out the versions of all python packages (including the version of python itself) that are required to make the Carla software and accompanying Python code work. The code crashes with newer versions of Python and newer versions of matplotlib, protobuf, etc. There is a hard to find detailed answer on the Discussion Forums but this should really be included with the installation instructions.

By Prakhar J

Aug 20, 2020

Amazing content. The content was highly relevant and has given me a complete picture of how to go about the motion planning of a self-driving car. I loved the incredibly designed assignments. They were thoroughly described full of comments making it easy to understand while allowing me to implement the logic. Seeing the codes in the assignment work gave an immense amount of confidence, happiness, a sense of pride, and a motivation to keep on learning. Thank you for this course.

By Yashasvi S

Jul 17, 2020

End of a wonderful journey! I learnt a lot from this course as well as this specialisation. The lecture content, delivery of lectures by both Professor Steven and Professor Kelly, the supplementary material and the programming assignments were well planned and really amazing. I would like to thank both the professors for providing an opportunity to learn in detail about this ever-growing industry.

By Miguel M A

Oct 19, 2020

Excellent course. I implemented my learnings into an actual rover as I worked through this course. It was very applicable material. Good for a high-level understanding of how this whole self-driving thing works. For a better understanding of the algorithms and mathematics, you will have to do more research outside of the supplied videos.

By nicholas m

Aug 20, 2019

Valuable survey course summarizing the high level architecture of motion planning, from high-level map planning, down to path lattices.

Note: this is not going to make you an expert (unless you really go above and beyond and try to re-build the project) but it's very well structured and I do feel much better prepared to dive deeper.

By Joachim S

Jun 23, 2019

Again a course from the specialization that I can highly recommend. I has the same high standard on content, presentation and assignments as the other courses, The final project is absolutely gorgeous as you make your car drive around a parking other car, follow a lead vehicles and halt at a stop sign. I loved it,

By Maksym B

Jul 15, 2019

The course is great! Content is very advanced and this course is a good introduction to the topic, but it would require to keep learning additional material to go deeper into Motion Planning. The final project is complex but interesting at the same time as it is performed with Carla simulator which is fun.

By Eric J

Dec 14, 2021

My favorite course in the self-driving specialization! The final project was brutal for me, but it makes me really feel I understand how to program basic behavior for following the rules of the road along with avoiding obstacles and handling vehicles in front of you.

Really nice job!

By Kosinski K

Jun 21, 2020

Good course! I have gained a lot of knowledge releated to motion planning. However, there should be more practice notebooks before the final project to train with each of the topics metioned in the course. And the given code for the final project could be also less buggy.

By juan.hu

Aug 17, 2019

Although I am not working for self driving car, I have got the general knowledge of the development of self driving car. and combine what I am doing, it will be good for me to start learning from motion planning.

By Fahim B

Jul 7, 2020

Nicely explained course work. Regarding Final project, Discussion forum was useful in order to resolve some run-time issue, variable declaration, resolve issue in behavior planning for complete stop problems.

By Ravi A

Jul 9, 2020

Final Course of this 4 course specialization adds the final piece in the jigsaw of the self driving cars for their motion planning algorithms and maneuverability. feels good to complete this specialization.

By YanDing

Feb 5, 2020

The course is very good for the basic knowledge of self driving. There are a lot of good examples of different parts. I have learned a lot from it. Thank you for your excellent job!

By Weikai.K

Dec 15, 2020

My first online course on COURSERA, excellent knowledge of Motion planning Self Driving Car. Thanks to University of Toronto!

By IBRAHIM Y

Feb 10, 2021

You will learn a lot if you are interested in motion and trajectory planning. I must state that it is challenging and fun.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder