Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Self-Driving Cars Specialization
Advanced Level

This is an advanced course, intended for learners with a background in mechanical engineering, computer and electrical engineering, or robotics.

Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand commonly used hardware used for self-driving cars

  • Identify the main components of the self-driving software stack

  • Program vehicle modelling and control

  • Analyze the safety frameworks and current industry practices for vehicle development

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 0: Welcome to the Self-Driving Cars Specialization!

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings
4 hours to complete

Module 1: The Requirements for Autonomy

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Self-Driving Hardware and Software Architectures

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3: Safety Assurance for Autonomous Vehicles

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Module 4: Vehicle Dynamic Modeling

9 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 74 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Self-Driving Cars Specialization

Self-Driving Cars

