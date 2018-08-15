Intended for both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal learners, this course will explore indigenous ways of knowing and how they can benefit all students. Topics include historical, social, and political issues in Aboriginal education; terminology; cultural, spiritual and philosophical themes in Aboriginal worldviews; and how Aboriginal worldviews can inform professional programs and practices, including but not limited to the field of education.
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome and Orientation to the Course
Information about the course
Aboriginal Worldviews
Aboriginal Worldviews Colliding with Newcomers
A Brief History of Aboriginal Education
Contemporary Themes in Aboriginal Education
I really enjoyed this course. It has opened my eyes to history, world views and education pf the Aboriginal peoples. I have also learned a lot about myself and my culture.
Lots of good information delivered in a classroom location with interaction with those students. Great videos to add to the lectures as well. Thank-you.
I feel like, I understand my Heritage and myself like never before. This class has been invaluable in learning much what has been lost in my family.
First Nations in Canada. This one is head and shoulders above the rest. Thanks ever so much for putting on the course, it was incredible and possibly life changing learning experience.
