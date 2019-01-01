Jean-Paul Restoule is an associate professor of Aboriginal Education in the Department of Leadership, Higher, and Adult Education at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education of the University of Toronto. He is a member of the Anishinaabek Nation (Dokis) in mid-northern Ontario. He co-chaired OISE’s Indigenous Education Network for 7 years and has been teaching Aboriginal issues at the post-secondary level for more than 12 years. Professor Restoule’s research and teaching investigate access to post-secondary education for Aboriginal people and the development of Aboriginal cultural identities in urban areas.