Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Intro to the Course & Module 1: Just Keep Moving - Why physical activity and exercise are important

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Managing your Health: The Role of Physical Therapy and Exercise Module 2: Exercise and Cardiovascular Disease

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Managing your Health: The Role of Physical Therapy and Exercise Module 3: Exercise and Osteoporosis

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Managing your Health: The Role of Physical Therapy and Exercise Module 4: Exercise and Cancer

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

