Managing Your Health: The Role of Physical Therapy and Exercise will introduce learners to the concepts and benefits of physical therapy and exercise. Over six weeks learners will explore:
Managing Your Health: The Role of Physical Therapy and ExerciseUniversity of Toronto
About this Course
Offered by
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Intro to the Course & Module 1: Just Keep Moving - Why physical activity and exercise are important
This module will introduce you to concepts of physical activity and exercise. It will share some important information on the benefits of physical activity with you and also identify ways that you can assess your own physical activity levels. We'll also ask you to reflect on your own activity level and ask you to consider if you think you should modify your activity level. We've prepared a great module for you. We have an interesting lecture by Physiotherapist Agnes Makowski, an entertaining video, and some questionnaires for you to complete. We've also prepared a link to the Canadian Physical Activity Guidelines which we hope you find informative. Lastly, we'll end with a quiz. We hope you enjoy it and as always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to post them to the discussion board. If you have any questions about the course please contact brenda.mori@utoronto.ca
Managing your Health: The Role of Physical Therapy and Exercise Module 2: Exercise and Cardiovascular Disease
Welcome to Module 2! Cardiovascular Disease is one of the most frequent diseases among Canadians. There are many risk factors for CV disease and Inactivity is one of the important ones. In this module you will be guided to do a couple of things. We will ask you to take a risk assessment by the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada self test. Then, you will meet Debbie Childerhose who is a physiotherapist and an expert in Cardiovascular disease. We will direct you to watch a video on the importance of exercise and ask you to reflect on your risk factors and any lifestyle or behaviour changes you might consider making. We will share some additional resources with you and then you will be directed to take the quiz for the module. We hope you enjoy this module!
Managing your Health: The Role of Physical Therapy and Exercise Module 3: Exercise and Osteoporosis
Welcome to Module 3! In this module you will be guided to do a couple of things. First, we want you to reflect if you are doing enough exercise to meet the Osteoporosis Canada recommendations for the amount of exercise people with osteoporosis should do. Next, we’ll suggest that you do a Calculate your calcium intake online survey. This will give you an idea if you are getting enough calcium in your diet and they’ll make some suggestions for you. Next, you’ll get to meet Dr. Judi Laprade who has prepared a lecture for us on osteoporosis and exercise. The 4th component will direct you to watch videos on how to safely do everyday activities. We’ll share some additional resources with you and then you will be directed to take the quiz for the module. We hope you enjoy this module!
Managing your Health: The Role of Physical Therapy and Exercise Module 4: Exercise and Cancer
Welcome to Module 4. In this module you will be asked to reflect on your potential experience of knowing someone who might have had cancer and how they incorporated exercise into their journey. You’ll get to meet Kristen McDonnell who is our guest lecturer for this session. Next, we’ll ask you to watch a video by Dr. Mike Evans on cancer related Fatigue, then we will guide you into reading some additional information about cancer and physical activity from the Canadian cancer Society. Lastly, you’ll need to take the quiz if you’d like to qualify for the certificate for this MOOC.
Reviews
- 5 stars74.36%
- 4 stars20.19%
- 3 stars2.91%
- 2 stars0.97%
- 1 star1.55%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING YOUR HEALTH: THE ROLE OF PHYSICAL THERAPY AND EXERCISE
This is a wonderful course about the exercises and planing with the proper guidance of dite plans and exercise paterns
Amazing, really enjoyed the course and each and every mentor with their detailed presentation. It's made me excited to see myself in Physiotherapy in the future. Thank you!
Loved the education! Would be nice if the intros to each module sounded less scripted and a little more conversational. Overall, I learned a lot. Thank you!
It was a great experience learning this course. I got to learn some new skills and the role of exercises in many area. Thank you course.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.