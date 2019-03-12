KK
Aug 5, 2021
i found this course interesting n enjoyable. i got to know how to manage sports injuries through exercises through this course ,it improved my knowledge about physical therapy and exercises.
LL
Sep 18, 2020
Definitely get some basic ideas of the Physical Therapy and the importance of exercise. The motions for seniors to avoid injury and exercise correctly are very helpful！ Thanks!
By Marwa S•
Mar 11, 2019
Over this six-week interactive course, I did not only learn about relevant primary prevention guidelines for heart disease, bone disease and other long-term medical conditions, I got help from participants to develop a feasible and personalized exercise plan to improve my weekly physical activity. I learned about the significance of physical therapy for my overall health. It is a course everyone should consider participating in. I have gathered basic knowledge for a healthy lifestyle _ the fundamentals of managing my health that I have involuntarily ignored by giving myself excuses _ knowledge that is eternal.
By Liza D P•
Mar 10, 2019
Excellent course, thank you for this opportunity to think about our physical fitness level and make changes to improve our lifestyle through exercise!
By Diana S•
Feb 19, 2020
This is a very practicle course with valuable information that will help anyone. I highly recommend this course. It was well designed and delivered and the activites were not only relevant but very helpful and engaging.
By Kaye L•
Apr 9, 2020
Amazing, really enjoyed the course and each and every mentor with their detailed presentation. It's made me excited to see myself in Physiotherapy in the future. Thank you!
By Eyhab N•
Dec 21, 2019
it's really helpful course, I got many details that will expand my knowledge, Thanks to all of you for the great efforts to do this successful course.
By Lynda V•
May 6, 2019
As a retired health care professional, I found the course content basic but well organized and high quality in presentation. I found the course to be slanted towards the role of the physical therapist - which is a great idea as a professional strategy. I would agree most people are not aware of the scope of your role - but that was not what I was expecting from the course name "Managing Your Health". It's also frustrating since most physical therapy requires private pay and is therefore not as accessible as your course makes it sound.
By Purnima T•
Jun 6, 2020
It was a great experience learning this course. I got to learn some new skills and the role of exercises in many area.
Thank you course.
By Zaf K•
Mar 4, 2019
A must course for everyone!
By Prabhath a•
Apr 30, 2020
Good
By Laszlo D•
Feb 26, 2019
This course was very educational, very useful. I really liked the videos and the reading material. I also learned from other course participants. Prevention or treatment; exercise helps both. Thank you for the opportunity.
By Karen P•
Apr 29, 2020
This was a very informative online class. I am a California resident, but I found the information from the Univ. of Toronto, and other Canada based organization, outstanding. I do have a Master in Kinesiology and Osteoartritis. This was a perfect class to take to review and learn more about the need for exercise, good nutrition, and working with a physical therapist to improve my health.
By Brittany M•
Sep 13, 2018
This course provided a great introduction to the benefits of physical therapy and exercise in general and for specific populations (individuals with cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, cancer, sports injuries, and arthritis). I really liked the range of learning resources (videos, external links, quizzes, discussion forums, etc.) incorporated throughout the course!
By Moeen A•
Jan 7, 2022
A very informative and interesting course which give us knowledge about the injuries and diseases which are common to part of life and also through this course we educate ourselves about Physical Therapy and its benefits in managing health related issues through exercise.
By Sheri M•
Aug 24, 2020
I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot of appropriate exercises for different health populations such for people with osteoporosis, arthritis and cardiovascular disease.
By Shanzay J•
Sep 16, 2020
Excellent course. I have enjoyed this course and learned a lot about physical therapy and its uses and being a physiotherapy student it's so much informative for me
By Charan K•
Apr 28, 2020
This is great
By Paulina L•
Jan 22, 2021
this is the first time I have attended a class in this format(100% online) so the experience was unique for me, I wasn't sure what to expect but I'm very please with the course format, the instructors were very knowledgeable, the information they give us is clear and easy to understand, I did everything on my own pace and most importantly I learn that Physical activity can reduce the risk of developing several chronic diseases and can have immediate and long-term health benefits improving my quality of life.
I highly recommend this course.
By Judy P•
Mar 6, 2021
Excellent, the modules are designed very well, explanation is just right. Makes it easy for the learner to understand every concept. The questions in the quiz enable you to recall what you have learnt and they make it effective. Never during the entire course I had to go back and clarify any points such was the intensity. Would be excellent to include the benefits of Yoga and meditation, have benefited enormously and happy to be part of the design should you need assistance. All participants will benefit from the course
By Robin S•
Sep 17, 2020
I really enjoyed taking this course. The layout was very user friendly and if need be, you could easily review the modules over and over again or go back to peer reviews to grade. Peer reviews also give you insight to how other people interpret the assignments I found this course to be a valuable learning experience. Exercise truly is medicine; a life safer and more people neeed to know this!
By Kiran•
Jul 5, 2020
i personally recommend this course to all. it has pointed out importance of physical activity with every aspect of disease. assignments like making out you physical activity and diet plan would help every student to polish their abilities to design plan even for their clients in their professional life. they also have introduced amazing websites to their students.
By Prennay C•
Sep 25, 2020
I am a Sport Therapist and I always searched for information that could help me improve my skills and also help those that have Arthritis and sports injuries. This course has helped me so much beyond words can not explain! I now can manage exercise and treatment accordingly and with caution. Thank You so much for offering this course. Highly recommended!
By Hadzheha V•
Apr 2, 2019
I am very pleased with this site, he helped me find out a lot of different and interesting information, as well as how to make a plan for physical activity for patients. I want to advise everyone, try to attend courses, and get experience, assessment and certificate from the Courses sites ... Thank you
By Katie E C•
Oct 8, 2021
I absolutely loved this course! Everything was clear and easy to follow which is a bonus for me because this was all new! I learned so much! I didn’t know almost anything about physiotherapy and now I see how valuable it can be. It’s actually made me want to pursue this as a career.
By Pamela S•
Feb 6, 2019
I really liked this course and how it touched on the role of PT in managing the health of so many different populations of people. I wish it had included the role of PT in the management of neuro populations....especially for those with Parkinsons Disease.
By Claireangeliep•
Jun 29, 2020
It was really full of informations, which opened me to a world that I will get to love as it's my course of choice for college! The videos additional reading material added much of my interest. And the teachers very well explained each modules. Thank you!