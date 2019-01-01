Profile

Richard Florida

University Professor and Director of Cities, University of Toronto

Richard Florida is University Professor and Director of Cities at the Martin Prosperity Institute at the University of Toronto and a Distinguished Fellow at New York University’s Schack Institute of Real Estate. He is the author of several best sellers, including the award winning The Rise of the Creative Class. He serves as senior editor for The Atlantic, where he co-founded and serves as Editor-at-Large for CityLab. He previously taught at Carnegie Mellon, Ohio State University, and George Mason University, and has been a visiting professor at Harvard and MIT and Visiting Fellow at the Brookings Institution. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Rutgers College and his Ph.D. from Columbia University.

The City and You: Find Your Best Place

