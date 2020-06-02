Never in the history of humanity have so many people been feeling intense anxiety related to COVID-19 and the world it will leave in its wake. The intent of this course is to give you a deeper understanding of the anxiety reaction as it relates to various aspects of our current life, ranging from our consumption of news to the way we talk to our children about this. I will also give you clear strategies for managing and, in fact, turning off the anxiety response at least for short periods. My sincere hope is that you will leave this course with a better understanding of how your brain reacts to crises, along with some powerful tools for managing it before it manages you.
Mind Control: Managing Your Mental Health During COVID-19University of Toronto
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
12%
21%
Learner Career Outcomes
12%
21%
Offered by
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Machinery Underlying Anxiety and How to Control It
This module is intended to introduce you to the nervous system underlying your anxiety response (the sympathetic nervous system) and also to its opposite side, the relaxation (or parasympathetic nervous system). You will learn that the best way to shut down anxiety is to learn how to put your body in a relaxed state. I guided relaxation audio file is also provided with the fourth video to help you practice learning to relax.
Managing Anxiety by Managing Your Environment
Another way to manage your anxiety is by being careful about what stimuli and activities you expose yourself to. Some make your more anxious, some counter anxiety. By understanding the effects these have you can choose experiences wisely.
Understanding and Managing the Effects of Isolation
Many if not most of us are not either quarantined or living in self-isolation. In this module I'll help students understand some of the psychological reactions they may have to isolation and, once again, how to manage one's emotional states to ultimately tolerate what is an unnatural way of living.
Summary
Reviews
- 5 stars84.71%
- 4 stars12.77%
- 3 stars1.67%
- 2 stars0.39%
- 1 star0.45%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MIND CONTROL: MANAGING YOUR MENTAL HEALTH DURING COVID-19
I loved this course! The instructor was very knowledgeable, helpful and his voice was so soothing, I could hear him all day! I immediately felt calm and at peace. Thank you so much for this course!
The course is very insightful. The topics were carefully and simply taught by Prof. Joordens. It's easy to understand and has helped a lot in understanding how our minds work esp during this pandemic.
This course is very interesting and informative one. Any body can take this course within short duration. Surely this course is very useful to everyone. Thank you cordinator and instrucor
This course is very help me and show how can I manage my mind during this hard time. I really love the way that Prof. show us how easy to be relax! Thank you very much for this amazing course.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.