About this Course

26,124 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

12%

started a new career after completing these courses

21%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Learner Career Outcomes

12%

started a new career after completing these courses

21%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(16,231 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

The Machinery Underlying Anxiety and How to Control It

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Managing Anxiety by Managing Your Environment

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Understanding and Managing the Effects of Isolation

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
4

Week 4

9 minutes to complete

Summary

9 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MIND CONTROL: MANAGING YOUR MENTAL HEALTH DURING COVID-19

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder