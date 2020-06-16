AM
Jul 17, 2020
So grateful that a course like this exists. I found the information that was presented easy to understand and in such a way that small changes to my daily routine seem manageable. Thank you very much!
VS
Jul 19, 2020
The course is very insightful. The topics were carefully and simply taught by Prof. Joordens. It's easy to understand and has helped a lot in understanding how our minds work esp during this pandemic.
By Harshitha P•
Jun 16, 2020
During this time where the whole world is going trough a very rough time,it is very imp for the people to take care of their mental health and thanks to this course!It has taught me lot many things.
By Jasmine F•
Apr 22, 2020
Using many of the strategies to help navigate my family and myself through this weird difficult time. Successfully by using meditation and structured days.
By Maribeth C•
Jul 2, 2020
The course is very helpful and I learned a lot! Professor Joordens explained each topic very well and relates it to simple scenarios that helped me understand the context more. Thank you very much!
By Hakeemojo C•
Apr 14, 2020
Thank you very much for this well prepared course. You have equipped me with strong mental tools to deal with difficult times when they arise.
By Viju C•
Apr 29, 2020
exceptional. Timely action for a real problem by Prof Joordens.
Thank you for this great course.
waitng for the depression course he mentioned
By Honey M J•
May 10, 2020
Great course. This course enabled me to intensively understand psychological effects concerning COVID -19. It helped me to enhance my professional understanding
By Deleted A•
Mar 30, 2020
I very much enjoyed the organic aspect of the content as well as the delivery method and moderator. Bravo!
By SUJA M K•
May 16, 2020
Dr.Steve has this casual way of approach that makes us very comfortable. Its like we have known him before.This course is too good. Why is this course not given a certificate upgrade option?
By Amy M•
Jul 18, 2020
By Peter P•
May 6, 2020
Great learning and skills developed during these challenging times.
By CRISTINA D•
Apr 8, 2020
This course is a great way to learn about how our minds work during this pandemics. The thing I liked the most is the style of the professor - he is so genuine, straightforward, funny sometimes and it's just pleasant to listen to him. It's making you feel like you're listening to a friend who is not only providing you with information, but is showing empathy and kindness which reaches you as an individual and not just a member of the audience. The content offers a realistic perspective of what is going out in our minds in this period, being in physical isolation, so I strongly recommend it. It's not very often to reach such a good content these days, making an overview of what is happening and how we could cope with it. Thanks to the professor for being available to put this material together! I recommended it to family, friends, the people at work (I'm doing remote work during this period). It took me less than 4h to complete and it was clearly time well spent.
By Duke O•
Apr 2, 2020
I found this course to be very helpful. Bravo! Prof....
By Samantha•
Mar 28, 2020
I have only finished Week 1, but I feel comfortable rating this course 5-stars! Prof. Joordens presents this information in a calm, digestible, engaging manner. I would argue this isn't merely a course for COVID-19, but one that develops lifelong skills (as Prof. Joordens mentions in his overview). As someone who struggles with anxiety, the way Prof. Joordens has explained why anxiety happens, how to mitigate it, and how to train my mind to relaxation is invaluable. Thank you for creating this course! Looking forward to Week 2!
By Deleted A•
Apr 17, 2020
Thanks a lot for the knowledge about mental health and the tools to help us go through these times of physical distancing. I really enjoyed it.
By ROMA•
Jun 9, 2020
Simple, easy to understand and offered effective strategies for those having mild anxiety.
Thank you and hope to see you again !!
By Joanne R•
May 16, 2020
Mind Control: Managing Your Mental Health During COVID-19, was an absolutely fantastic course. Wow! I did the entire course in the 3 hour duration as I was eager to learn all at once. Professor, Steve Joordens was wonderful and made the course such an enjoyable one. Thank you, Professor. The course was evenly paced and easy to understand. I loved the guided relaxation and have been practicing it several times a day and seeing immediate benefits. This was my very first course by Course Era and I am inspired to take more courses and especially ones taught by this Professor. Thank you so much!
By Lindi B•
Apr 28, 2020
Lovely course that gives you insight into how anxiety, fear and depression relates to one another. Great guidelines on how to effectively manage metal health during this time as well as other stressful situations.
By Vernice M S•
Jul 20, 2020
By Ria K•
May 18, 2021
Exceptional course. Dr Steve has explained all concepts in very practical and logical ways, and kept it very concise and eloquent. It is engaging and interesting to watch and incredibly informative.
By MALEEWAN T•
Jun 3, 2020
This course is very help me and show how can I manage my mind during this hard time. I really love the way that Prof. show us how easy to be relax! Thank you very much for this amazing course.
By Manuela S M•
Apr 22, 2020
Me parece muy importante y útil todo el curso. Sobre los diferentes recurso, como es la interacción social, las redes de apoyo, las actividades recreativas, pero también la estructura en dichas actividades, conservar la salud, alimentación sana, dormir adecuadamente, utilizar redes, tener control interno, ayudar al prójimo, incluir a la familia, aprenderse a relajar, etc. muy interesante. GRACIAS
By Deleted A•
Apr 20, 2020
Great help for everyone. Physical distancing are very important and we must strengthen our social connection.
By Douglas B•
Apr 21, 2020
Professor Steve Joordens of the University of Toronto and his online course Mind Control: Managing Your Mental Health During COVID-19 delivered by Coursera are excellent and outstanding. He taught us learners to control our anxiety, to manage our environment and avoid isolation, and to craft each of our days so that we have productive times and relaxation times. I downloaded the Guided Relaxation Audio by Professor Steve Joordens, and this is something that will be useful to me daily. I took Professor Steve Joordens' online Introduction to Psychology course delivered by Coursera in the year 2015, which I thought was excellent and outstanding as well, and in this year 2020 course he went beyond the material from the year 2015 and gave excellent new insights. I give Professor Steve Joordens and his Mind Control: Managing Your Mental Health During COVID-19 online course my very highest recommendation!!
By Cecilia P•
Apr 16, 2020
Excellent course. Very useful for these times of confinement. Makes you feel less alone and gives you the tools necessary to deal with anxiety. Professor Steve Joordens has managed to summarize in this short course just everything you need to better manage all the sensations and confusion we are all sharing right now. Very generous and emphatic on his part to have shared all this knowledge with us.
By Robert M•
Apr 28, 2020
Nicely done with a lot of great information put in relatively easy-to-understand terms. It is very well laid out. I would imagine this could help a lot of people as they struggle with the current situation. I also hope that it facilitates the idea that we are in this together and that focusing on each other a little more will get us through this.
Thanks for this.