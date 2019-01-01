Ivan Wanis Ruiz is not your typical teacher, in fact he is not your typical anything. Ivan is an instructor at the University of Toronto's School of Continuing Studies. Beyond that he has worked in finance, marketing and HR. He was also owned two successful business and is a guest speaker and trainer at several universities and top employers across Canada. He has travelled across Canada twice as the official spokesperson for both the PanAm Games in 2015 and The Invictus Games 2017. “For almost 20 years Ivan has been obsessed with ideas...how to communicate them and how to make them stick and here is what I found. Being a good speaker and commanding attention is not something you are born with. Its something that can be learned!” Ivan is also the author of “They Don’t Have to be Naked: A new approach to public speaking” a practical handbook on communication. With Ivan expect classes that will constantly, challenge you, push you out of your comfort zone and have you applying ideas in the moment. You can contact Ivan via Linkedin as well at https://www.linkedin.com/in/ivanwr/ (please indicate you are a student from Coursera).