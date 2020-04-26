Communication has changed! The traditional rules for speaking and presenting, meeting coordination, influencing people, negotiating and selling ideas no longer apply in a world of skype, messenger, video and teleconference. This course will act as an overview on several concepts each of which could be a course of their own and our goal is to give you tools that you can practice and perfect on your own.
Communication Strategies for a Virtual AgeUniversity of Toronto
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
17%
17%
What you will learn
Apply communication principles and techniques for in-person and virtual teams
Use a science based approach to create impactful presentations
Refine your communication style to better persuade and influence others
Run more effective and impactful meetings
Skills you will gain
- Communication Theory
- conflict resolution
- Meeting
- Public Speaking
Learner Career Outcomes
17%
17%
Offered by
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Virtual Teams and Virtual Communication
This module is intended to create a foundation for the course by challenging your ideas of not just what virtual communication means, but also communication as a whole. This module will also introduce the foundational ideas of the whole course.
Virtual Meetings: Boring to Awesome
In this module we cover meetings both in person and virtually. We will discuss how to make meetings dramatically more efficient and effective. We will also introduce strategies to make the meetings more interactive and to keep an audiences attention especially when they are looking at a screen.
Influence, Power and Questioning Strategies in Virtual Collaboration
In this module we move from presenting to convincing and persuading. These ideas can be applied to to presentations and also one-on-one communication both in-person and virtually. We will cover how recognize peoples communication styles and motivations and how strategically communicate in a way that will resonate with them.
Speaking and Presenting in a virtual context
This module focuses on presenting and public speaking. Each lesson will cover a communication strategy for in-person presenting and then show you how to use that same strategy in a virtual presentation.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.76%
- 4 stars12.60%
- 3 stars1.53%
- 2 stars0.46%
- 1 star0.62%
TOP REVIEWS FROM COMMUNICATION STRATEGIES FOR A VIRTUAL AGE
this course is really amazing I have learned lots of things that can help me a lot to become public speaking. you learn more than you can imagine if you have a passion to do this course.
It was a great course! I did enjoy the lectures and found myself constantly engaged with the topics. I will surely be able to use the lessons I learned from here in the workplace/virtual space.
The course was really helpful to strengthen communications skills and I got a chance to learn many new aspects. Thanks a lot for making this course available. I really enjoyed learning something new.
Its really a good course which helped me to improve my skills more on presentation, group work and management. And I want to thank so soo much to Ivan sir. You made the course so enjoyable.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.