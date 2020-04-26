About this Course

What you will learn

  • Apply communication principles and techniques for in-person and virtual teams

  • Use a science based approach to create impactful presentations

  • Refine your communication style to better persuade and influence others

  • Run more effective and impactful meetings

Skills you will gain

  • Communication Theory
  • conflict resolution
  • Meeting
  • Public Speaking

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Virtual Teams and Virtual Communication

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Virtual Meetings: Boring to Awesome

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Influence, Power and Questioning Strategies in Virtual Collaboration

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 68 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Speaking and Presenting in a virtual context

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

