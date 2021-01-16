In this course, we will explore fundamental concepts involved in security and privacy of machine learning projects. Diving into the ethics behind these decisions, we will explore how to protect users from privacy violations while creating useful predictive models. We will also ask big questions about how businesses implement algorithms and how that affects user privacy and transparency now and in the future.
This course is part of the Ethics in the Age of AI Specialization
- Ethics
- Machine Learning
- Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
- security
- Privacy
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Privacy and convenience vs big data
In Module 1, we are going to discuss what true anonymity and privacy mean in machine learning
Protecting Privacy: Theories and Methods
In Module 2, we are going to take a deeper look at dataset security. We will also look into methods to add privacy to existing and new datasets to protect those individuals in them
Building Transparent Models
In Module 3, we will discuss putting ethical, private models into practice. We will explore the explainable AI movement as well as tradeoffs for the teams putting together these algorithms
This course provides practical steps to protect privacy.
The concepts were easier to grasp and a nice introduction into the complexities around algorithmic models and building ethical practices from the outset.
A good course on balancing between privacy and aggregate results. It tells how anonymization should be done. It did not cover enough the correlations between privacy and accuracy though
Extraordinary course! I've really enjoyed it and learned so much. Classes are very clear and concise. Thank you so much!
As machine learning models begin making important decisions based on massive datasets, we need to be aware of their limitations. In this specialization, we will explore the rise of algorithms, fundamental issues of fairness and bias in machine learning, and basic concepts involved in security and privacy of machine learning projects. We'll finish with a study of 3 projects that will allow you to put your new skills into action.
