About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Ethics in the Age of AI Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Ethics
  • Machine Learning
  • Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
  • security
  • Privacy
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Privacy and convenience vs big data

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Protecting Privacy: Theories and Methods

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Building Transparent Models

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Ethics in the Age of AI Specialization

Ethics in the Age of AI

