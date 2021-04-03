SY
Apr 2, 2021
A relatively short but interesting course relating to privacy concerns around AI and ways to manage/improve models to address these concerns.
AV
Jan 16, 2021
Extraordinary course! I've really enjoyed it and learned so much. Classes are very clear and concise. Thank you so much!
By SEAH Y Y•
Apr 3, 2021
By Alice V•
Jan 17, 2021
By Bruce T•
Dec 23, 2020
This was a very interesting eye opening Course of the Future, thank you.
By Pascal U E•
Aug 12, 2021
Simple but realy effective ! Keep doing great stuff at learnQuest
By Chow K M•
Oct 3, 2021
This course provides practical steps to protect privacy.
By SINZINKAYO G•
Feb 17, 2021
This course was very interesting
By Dr. S K V•
Mar 16, 2021
Some aspects of privacy and explainability are covered in this course. It can go little more deeper with few more use cases so that the learners can relate to real world applications of privacy. Can we really compromise accuracy at the cost of privacy in real world?
By Cem O A•
Feb 13, 2021
A good course on balancing between privacy and aggregate results. It tells how anonymization should be done. It did not cover enough the correlations between privacy and accuracy though
By Howzit Y•
May 23, 2021
The concepts were easier to grasp and a nice introduction into the complexities around algorithmic models and building ethical practices from the outset.
By Laurent D•
Mar 14, 2021
Some interesting info but : _ not dense enough (Too easy) _ frequently too vague and even inacurate. - teacher voice (is it synthetic ?) is painful to hear