In this course, we will explore fundamental concepts involved in security and privacy of machine learning projects. Diving into the ethics behind these decisions, we will explore how to protect users from privacy violations while creating useful predictive models. We will also ask big questions about how businesses implement algorithms and how that affects user privacy and transparency now and in the future....

By SEAH Y Y

Apr 3, 2021

A relatively short but interesting course relating to privacy concerns around AI and ways to manage/improve models to address these concerns.

By Alice V

Jan 17, 2021

Extraordinary course! I've really enjoyed it and learned so much. Classes are very clear and concise. Thank you so much!

By Bruce T

Dec 23, 2020

This was a very interesting eye opening Course of the Future, thank you.

By Pascal U E

Aug 12, 2021

Simple but realy effective ! Keep doing great stuff at learnQuest

By Chow K M

Oct 3, 2021

This course provides practical steps to protect privacy.

By SINZINKAYO G

Feb 17, 2021

This course was very interesting

By Dr. S K V

Mar 16, 2021

Some aspects of privacy and explainability are covered in this course. It can go little more deeper with few more use cases so that the learners can relate to real world applications of privacy. Can we really compromise accuracy at the cost of privacy in real world?

By Cem O A

Feb 13, 2021

A good course on balancing between privacy and aggregate results. It tells how anonymization should be done. It did not cover enough the correlations between privacy and accuracy though

By Howzit Y

May 23, 2021

The concepts were easier to grasp and a nice introduction into the complexities around algorithmic models and building ethical practices from the outset.

By Laurent D

Mar 14, 2021

Some interesting info but : _ not dense enough (Too easy) _ frequently too vague and even inacurate. - teacher voice (is it synthetic ?) is painful to hear

