Google Cloud
Responsible AI for Developers: Privacy & Safety
Google Cloud

Responsible AI for Developers: Privacy & Safety

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Define what AI privacy and AI safety is.

  • Describe methods used to address AI privacy in both data and models.

  • List key considerations for AI safety implementation.

  • Describe techniques used when implementing AI safety.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

2 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

This module introduces the course structure and objectives.

What's included

1 video

This module focuses on AI Privacy. It provides various techniques and tools to help achieve privacy in data and machine learning training.

What's included

9 videos1 assignment1 app item

This module focuses on AI Safety. It provides various techniques and tools to help achieve safety in AI.

What's included

7 videos1 assignment1 app item

This module provides a summary of the entire course by covering the most important concepts, tools, and technologies.

What's included

1 video1 reading

Student PDF links to all modules

What's included

4 readings

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,313 Courses2,524,026 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions