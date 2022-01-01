- Predictive Modelling
Ethics in the Age of AI Specialization
What's the ethical impact of AI making decisions?. Learn how to impose ethical behavior on machine models.
Offered By
What you will learn
Define predictive models and analyze how companies use them
Identify how learning algorithms are used in everyday life
Examine the ability of algorithms to influence and decide human behavior in biased ways, and methods to avoid predictive bias
Identify vulnerabilities in public data sets and analyze algorithmic privacy violations
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
AI Ethics research is an emerging field, and to prove our skills, we need to demonstrate our critical thinking and analytical ability. Since it's not reasonable to jump into a full research paper with our newly founded skills, we will instead work on 3 projects that will demonstrate your ability to analyze ethical AI across a variety of topics and situations.
We start at the beginning, so no prior experience is necessary.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Artificial Intelligence Algorithms Models and Limitations
We live in an age increasingly dominated by algorithms. As machine learning models begin making important decisions based on massive datasets, we need to be aware of their limitations in the real world. Whether it's making loan decisions or re-routing traffic, machine learning models need to accurately reflect our shared values. In this course, we will explore the rise of algorithms, from the most basic to the fully-autonomous, and discuss how to make them more ethically sound.
Artificial Intelligence Data Fairness and Bias
In this course, we will explore fundamental issues of fairness and bias in machine learning. As predictive models begin making important decisions, from college admission to loan decisions, it becomes paramount to keep models from making unfair predictions. From human bias to dataset awareness, we will explore many aspects of building more ethical models.
Artificial Intelligence Privacy and Convenience
In this course, we will explore fundamental concepts involved in security and privacy of machine learning projects. Diving into the ethics behind these decisions, we will explore how to protect users from privacy violations while creating useful predictive models. We will also ask big questions about how businesses implement algorithms and how that affects user privacy and transparency now and in the future.
Artificial Intelligence Ethics in Action
AI Ethics research is an emerging field, and to prove our skills, we need to demonstrate our critical thinking and analytical ability. Since it's not reasonable to jump into a full research paper with our newly founded skills, we will instead work on 3 projects that will demonstrate your ability to analyze ethical AI across a variety of topics and situations. These projects include all the skills you've learned in this AI Ethics Specialization.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
