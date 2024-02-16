Board Infinity
Security for Artificial Intelligence Software and Services
Security for Artificial Intelligence Software and Services

What you'll learn

  • Understand key concepts and challenges in AI security.

  • Develop skills in secure coding and vulnerability assessment for AI systems.

  • Learn to implement and manage secure AI APIs and endpoints.

There are 2 modules in this course

Module 1: Introduction to AI Security delves into the critical aspects of securing artificial intelligence systems. This module covers foundational concepts and the importance of AI security, common security threats to AI systems, and ethical AI considerations, including data privacy. It also explores the principles of designing secure AI systems, secure data management practices, and the basics of encryption and access control in AI environments, providing a comprehensive introduction to the complexities and necessities of AI security.

"Module 2: Implementing AI Security Practices" advances into the practical application of security measures in AI systems. It begins with secure coding practices, vulnerability assessments, and penetration testing tailored for AI. The module also addresses the implementation of secure AI APIs and endpoints. The second lesson focuses on ongoing security maintenance, compliance with evolving AI security standards and regulations, and anticipates future trends and emerging threats in AI security. This module is essential for anyone aiming to implement and maintain robust security practices in AI environments.

