YS
Jul 19, 2019
The content is good, and the instructor is very responsive through email. Though I think the capstone is not as challenging as the first course.
OD
Nov 14, 2018
The lab demonstrations were very helpful and the explanations of complex phenomena were very easy to understand.
By Orqa d o o•
Jan 23, 2020
I loved the first course in this specialization, but this one was disappointing. Quizzes are often not precise enough in what is required as an input, so I wasted too much time on finding out how to format my answers so that grading system accepts them.
Zero response from any of the course moderators in the forums.
Strict theoretical concepts are explained nicely, but course lacks more examples of application to bridge the gap towards skills needed in homeworks.
The course did offer directions which I can use afterwards to continue to learn on my own, and I count that as a valuable thing.
By Wayne L•
Dec 5, 2019
This is a great course, it covers a lot of important topics with elegant explanation and impressive lab demonstrations. The homeworks are challenging, and one may usually find it very difficult at the first try, but most of them can be solved with educational return thanks to these inspiring discussion thread in responsive forum.
However, I think I have to remove one star because of the difficulty of using trial version of Zemax for capstone. The absence of saving function and stability issue (it crashes often!) make it very painful to use; you need to input ~20-30 parameters to model the system correctly, and then all in sudden a crash happens and you have to start over from zero, ouch! I would recommend other alternatives like OSLO or WinLens for the future update of this course since the concept is the same. By the way, I think there should be a filter in the course forum or it gets flooded by the recurring lecture-related posts very quickly.
By Feng-Kuo H•
Jun 21, 2019
The course content is good. But the instructors had not been responsive to any question posted on the forum.
By Nick W•
Jun 11, 2020
There are various issues in the auto-grading system for the exams... it can be pretty exhausting trying to figure the right format of the right answers...
By Yujie S•
Jul 20, 2019
By Katie M•
Mar 7, 2021
Honestly the lectures are soooo nice. I learned so much from them and really enjoyed how thoughtfully they were put together. I learned a lot. The quizzes could sometimes be challenging but I felt like it was ultimately possible to at least get 60% if you understood the material. Thanks to the instructors!
By Oberon D•
Nov 14, 2018
By Xuân C N•
Dec 31, 2021
Очень полезный курс для человека, изучающего оптику. Благодарю !!!
By Jaeseong L•
May 20, 2021
no channel to communicate with instructors. Only students write in the forum.
This limits the amount of learning.
By Ivan B•
Nov 19, 2020
I expected more OpticStudio intense course
By Christoph•
Apr 20, 2022
As in the previous course the autograder creates a frustrating home-work-assignment experience. This frustration is joined by confusion caused by errors on the slides. Finally, I am paing for this course but did not receive a single response on my questions in the forum!
By Sudarshan K•
Sep 22, 2020
lectures are not lucid. very short and incomplete explanations.