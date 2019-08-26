Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies
Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies
Accredited diploma
Earn your credential from Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies.
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers.
120 credit degree
Transfer up to 64 credits toward the 120 credit degree.
100% online
Learn when and where it works best for you.
$400 USD/credit hour
Master in-demand workplace skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication, give yourself a competitive advantage in the workforce, and complete your bachelor’s degree from an institution consistently recognized as among the highest in the U.S.
Hiring demand in today’s global economy increasingly favors job candidates with a broad range of both critical thinking and technical skills. Earning your Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies from Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies represents an excellent opportunity to set yourself apart as an in-demand talent who can deliver value across fields as diverse as business, international relations, media and communications, and more. In this world-class program, you’ll develop and refine your critical thinking, analytical, and communication skills as you learn from a faculty of distinguished scholars and industry leaders who bring deep academic knowledge and professional expertise to the program. You’ll enhance your resume with a valuable degree from a globally-recognized institution and possess the ethical judgment, intercultural skills, and commitment to lifelong learning that are the hallmarks of today’s most successful employees. Whether your ambition is to expand your career opportunities or pursue a graduate-level education, completing your bachelor’s degree is a significant step forward. You’ll have the confidence to go after new opportunities and the skills to achieve your goals.
A long-standing reputation for educational excellence
As a graduate of this program, you’ll have a valuable career credential on your resume from an institution that is globally recognized for educational quality. You’ll send a clear signal to hiring managers about your interdisciplinary abilities, and be able to pursue a wide range of career opportunities on the strength of having earned your bachelor’s from a highly regarded university.
Dedicated world-class faculty
As a student in this program, you’ll learn from some of Georgetown’s best faculty in courses carefully designed to address your education and career needs and help you successfully prepare for the complexities of a dynamic and evolving global economy. Throughout your studies, you’ll have the support of faculty who are invested in providing you with a rigorous higher education experience so that you can fully realize your life and career goals and who are committed to making your return to education a successful one. You’ll broaden your problem-solving, communication, and negotiation skills while further developing your leadership, financial, and project management capabilities.
Complete your bachelor's degree and build the foundation for educational and career success
Upon completing this program and earning your bachelor’s degree, you’ll be prepared to pursue both career advancement and graduate-level education, depending on your goals. The mental agility and adaptability you’ll develop in the program, combined with the wide range of skills you’ll gain, will provide a solid foundation you can build on to reach the next level of your journey. Alumni of the program have gone on to pursue career opportunities in in-demand fields ranging from business, consulting, healthcare, government, and legal services to marketing, sales, and technology, and graduate degrees in everything from history and philosophy to journalism and real estate.
About the BLS Program
Academics
To earn your Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies, you must successfully complete 120 credits total. This includes taking one course from each of the following six core areas: culture, humanities, natural sciences, philosophy, social sciences, and writing, for a total of 18 credits. You’ll also need to take 48 credits of concentration courses and 54 credits of elective courses.Learn more about academics
Admissions
Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies accepts up to 64 transfer credits, including military training, which can be applied toward your concentration or elective credits.Learn more about admissions
Careers
Georgetown graduates have gone on to careers in fields such as business and entrepreneurship, communications and public relations, education and administration, health care, humanities and the arts, journalism, law and legal services, nonprofit organization, sales and marketing, social services, technology management, and more.Learn more about careers
Student experience
This program is rooted in the belief that academic advising is a critical support mechanism for you as you return to and complete your bachelor-level education. You'll receive ongoing guidance to help you achieve your academic goals, and program faculty and staff will work to ensure you have the necessary tools for success. You'll have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with program staff to map out a curricular plan, apply any available transfer credits, and discuss elective and concentration options, and you'll benefit from services and resources that include course selection and class registration guidance, long-term academic planning, career services and more.Learn more about student experience
About the School of Continuing Studies
Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies (SCS) offers graduate programs in professional and liberal studies, more than 30 professional certificate programs, custom and corporate training and education, summer school and special programs, and the university’s only part-time bachelor’s degree-completion program. A professional school for professional learners, Georgetown SCS keeps pace with the needs of today’s students and demands of tomorrow’s businesses. By pairing seasoned scholars and practitioners with innovative educational programming, SCS makes it possible for you to build the skills needed to succeed in today’s evolving business landscape.Learn more about the School of Continuing Studies
About Georgetown University
Georgetown University is one of the world’s leading academic and research institutions, offering a unique educational experience that prepares the next generation of global citizens to lead and make a difference in the world. Established in 1789, Georgetown is the nation’s oldest Catholic and Jesuit university. Drawing upon the 450-year-old legacy of Jesuit education, the university provides students with a world-class learning experience focused on educating the whole person through exposure to different faiths, cultures and beliefs.Learn more about Georgetown University
Explore the Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies Degree
Frequently Asked Questions
Coursera does not grant credit, and does not represent that any institution other than the degree granting institution will recognize the credit or credential awarded by the institution; the decision to grant, accept, or transfer credit is subject to the sole and absolute discretion of an educational institution.
We encourage you to investigate whether this degree meets your academic and/or professional needs before applying.