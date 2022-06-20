University of Michigan
MasterTrack® Certificate

Social Work: Practice, Policy and Research

In this 6-course program, you’ll build the skills you’ll need as a social worker to empower individuals, families, communities, and organizations to meet their needs and create positive change.

Enroll by June 20, 2022

Class starts the same day.

4 months

3-5 hours per week per class. Program duration alternates between 4 months and 6 months. See FAQs for more details.

$2000

In 4 installments of $500 or pay all at once to save $100

100% Online

+ Live session classes

No application necessary - enroll today

#1 school for social work in the United States

U.S. News & World Report’s top-ranked school of social work.

Accelerate your path to a master's degree from the University of Michigan

If you are accepted into the University of Michigan Master of Social Work program and meet requirements, your MasterTrack® Certificate qualifies you to complete your degree in 45 credits instead of 60 credits.

Live sessions

Interact with instructors and peers to help build your professional network.

Program description

Learn practice methods, advocacy skills and social justice frameworks to create positive social change

Required background

No prerequisites are required. However, previous human service experience is strongly preferred if you are interested in pursuing a Master of Social Work degree at the University of Michigan.

Watch the program trailer

Get inspired by this program trailer featuring faculty from the School of Social Work. Watch it today.

UMich Social Work Trailer

You can watch these videos to learn directly from University of Michigan faculty and admissions counselors about social work practice and program pathways.

Skills you will gain

  • Advocacy
  • Social justice frameworks
  • Role of social work in inter-professional practice
  • Qualitative research methods
  • Quantitative research methods
  • Community organization
  • Interpersonal, organizational, and community level practice methods
  • National Association of Social Workers (NASW) Code of Ethics

Overview

With this program you’ll gain a greater understanding of social work practice, the history and impact of policy on key social services, and the research that supports effective practice.

You’ll also have the chance to explore the social work profession under the direction of expert faculty. You’ll learn to apply key skills required to work with different stakeholders to promote positive changes and make a difference. Also, you’ll cover how to integrate social justice values into social change processes and actions as well as develop an understanding of the key knowledge bases and frameworks that social workers use to guide their work at the micro, mezzo, and macro levels of practice.

Webinars

Learn more about the MasterTrack curriculum from faculty and admissions counselors, discover the pathway to pursuing the full MSW program following the MasterTrack certificate, and gain insight into financial aid opportunities. Watch the recording!

6 courses in this 4-6 month program

Course 1 of 6

Course 2 of 6

Course 3 of 6

Course 4 of 6

Course 5 of 6

Course 6 of 6

Social Work: Practice, Policy and Research MasterTrack® Certificate accelerates your path towards:

University of Michigan
If you apply and gain admission to the Master of Social Work from the University of Michigan, credits earned from your MasterTrack® program will carry over as you pursue your full degree. This MasterTrack® Certificate reduces the credit hour requirement for the Master of Social Work from 60 to 45 - the equivalent to completing a quarter of the program. Upon successful completion of your MasterTrack® program, you will receive an official University of Michigan certificate, regardless of whether you elect to enroll in the full master’s program.

Instructors

