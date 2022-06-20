Overview
With this program you’ll gain a greater understanding of social work practice, the history and impact of policy on key social services, and the research that supports effective practice.
You’ll also have the chance to explore the social work profession under the direction of expert faculty. You’ll learn to apply key skills required to work with different stakeholders to promote positive changes and make a difference. Also, you’ll cover how to integrate social justice values into social change processes and actions as well as develop an understanding of the key knowledge bases and frameworks that social workers use to guide their work at the micro, mezzo, and macro levels of practice.
Webinars
