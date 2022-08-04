Overview
Build the skills to become an exceptional leader and manager in MBA-level courses taught by expert faculty. Benefit from live, interactive learning sessions with instructors and receive actionable feedback from teaching staff and your fellow learners. Through hands-on projects, exercises, and case studies, you’ll develop experience, insight, and in-demand leadership and management skills that you can apply immediately in your career.
The certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Business Administration (iMBA), Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), and Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from the University of Illinois.