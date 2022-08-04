University of Illinois Gies College of Business
Certificate

Graduate Certificate in Strategic Leadership and Management

In this for-credit program, you’ll learn in-demand skills for managing people and teams and developing and implementing organizational strategy—all from a top-ranked business school.

Apply by December 5, 2022

Classes start in January.

4-6 months

May vary depending on course load.

$3,840

Tuition and fees are subject to change.

100% online

Faculty teach live classes and offer weekly office hours.

The University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business is consistently ranked as one of the best in the United States, and delivers exceptional online learning experiences.

Curated, stackable content

Knowledge and skills are aligned with real-world demands and opportunities. The certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Business Administration (iMBA), Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), and Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from the University of Illinois. Upon completion of the certificate program, you can take 12 credit hours of completed work and apply that toward one of those degrees.

Hands-on practice

Through projects, exercises, and case studies, you’ll build the experience and confidence to apply what you’ve learned.

Interactive and supportive

Faculty teach live classes and offer weekly office hours, and teaching staff are available to provide support as needed.

Gies Lifestyle Image

Program description

Become a confident all-around leader and earn your certificate in approximately 16 weeks.

Required background

A bachelor's degree is required and professional experience, skills, or knowledge related to business concepts is preferred.

Upcoming Events

View all webinars and events.

Skills you will gain

  • leadership
  • organizational leadership
  • strategic leadership
  • organizational management
  • strategic management
  • digital transformation
  • organizational change
  • team building
  • leadership skills
  • managerial skills
  • organizational design
  • organizational development
  • business strategy

Overview

Build the skills to become an exceptional leader and manager in MBA-level courses taught by expert faculty. Benefit from live, interactive learning sessions with instructors and receive actionable feedback from teaching staff and your fellow learners. Through hands-on projects, exercises, and case studies, you’ll develop experience, insight, and in-demand leadership and management skills that you can apply immediately in your career.

The certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Business Administration (iMBA), Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), and Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from the University of Illinois.

3 required courses

Course 1 of 3

Course 2 of 3

Course 3 of 3

The certificate stacks directly into the full Master’s of Business Administration (iMBA) from the University of Illinois.

Take the next step in your education to boost your career. This Graduate Certificate is a building block that offers you a pathway to a degree while also providing job-relevant skills today.

University of Illinois Gies College of Business

Certificate

Graduate Certificate in Strategic Leadership and Management

Graduate Certificate in Strategic Leadership and Management Certificate allows you to earn credit directly towards the:

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the Graduate Certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a Graduate Certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full Master’s program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder