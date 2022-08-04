University of Colorado Boulder
Certificate

Data Science Graduate Certificate

Develop interdisciplinary skills in data science and gain knowledge of statistical analysis, data mining, and machine learning from one of the nation’s top-ranked Tier 1 research institutions.

6-9 months

The certificate is 12 credits and can be completed in approximately in 6-9 months, depending on chosen course load per session

$667 per credit

$8,004 total cost

100% online

No application required

Data Science Graduate Certificate

There is a growing need for data scientists, data analysts, and statisticians equipped with the knowledge and essential skills to work across diverse organizations

CU Boulder is committed to teaching the next generation of interdisciplinary data scientists

In this Graduate Certificate, you will gain knowledge of statistical analysis, data mining, and machine learning and prepare for a successful career in this high-paying, in-demand field

Boulder Data Science Graduate Certificate

Program description

Develop interdisciplinary skills in data science and gain knowledge of statistical analysis, data mining, and machine learning from one of the nation’s top-ranked Tier 1 research institutions.

Required background

There are no formal prerequisites, but we recommend that you have prior knowledge of basic mathematical concepts and computer programming.

  • Math: Calculus and Linear Algebra
  • Programming: Python and R Programming

If you do not have this knowledge already, we encourage you to try out non-credit coursework before attempting for-credit courses.

Skills you will gain

  • Probability Theory
  • Unstructured Data
  • Machine Learning
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Deep Learning
  • Data Visualization
  • Big Data Analytics
  • Statistical Modeling
  • Data Mining
  • Python
  • R Programming
  • Calculus
  • Linear Algebra

Overview

Data science is a multidisciplinary field that focuses on extracting knowledge and insight from large datasets.

In this program, you can build the skills to take advantage of the increasing demand for data scientists, data analysts, and statisticians equipped with the knowledge and experience to work across diverse organizations. You’ll gain new data skills, build a portfolio through hands-on projects, and earn an industry-recognized credential to help you stand out to recruiters and hiring managers.

To earn the Data Science Graduate Certificate (12 credits), students must complete the following required specializations:

  • Data Mining Foundations and Practice Specialization (3 credits)
  • Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference Specialization (3 credits).

Choose two specializations from the following:

  • Introduction to Statistical Learning for Data Science Specialization (3 credits)
  • Machine Learning Specialization (3 credits)
  • Statistical Modeling for Data Science Specialization (3 credits)

The certificate will be stackable, and the credits can be applied to the Master of Science in Data Science on Coursera degree for students interested in continuing their education.

The certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Take the next step in your education to boost your career. This Graduate Certificate can be stacked toward the Master of Science in Data Science on Coursera degree if you are interested in continuing your education.

The Data Science Foundations Specialization, a requirement to earn this Data Science Graduate Certificate, is a pathway for admissions to the Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree program.

The Master of Data Science degree is designed to prepare you to successfully work and collaborate with others across a variety of scientific, business, and other fields.

To pursue admission to the MS-DS degree program, you’ll need to complete the following four required protocols:

  • Pass one pathway with a pathway GPA of 3.0 or higher
  • Earn a C or better in all pathway courses within your chosen pathway
  • Earn an overall cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher
  • Indicate interest in degree admission (via the enrollment form)

By completing these steps, you will go from working on a certificate to earning a degree.

Upon completion of the Data Science Graduate Certificate, you can apply these 12 credits to the Master of Science in Data Science degree.

University of Colorado Boulder

Certificate

Data Science Graduate Certificate

Data Science Graduate Certificate Certificate earn credit directly towards the:

University of Colorado Boulder

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

