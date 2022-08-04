Overview
Data science is a multidisciplinary field that focuses on extracting knowledge and insight from large datasets.
In this program, you can build the skills to take advantage of the increasing demand for data scientists, data analysts, and statisticians equipped with the knowledge and experience to work across diverse organizations. You’ll gain new data skills, build a portfolio through hands-on projects, and earn an industry-recognized credential to help you stand out to recruiters and hiring managers.
To earn the Data Science Graduate Certificate (12 credits), students must complete the following required specializations:
- Data Mining Foundations and Practice Specialization (3 credits)
- Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference Specialization (3 credits).
Choose two specializations from the following:
- Introduction to Statistical Learning for Data Science Specialization (3 credits)
- Machine Learning Specialization (3 credits)
- Statistical Modeling for Data Science Specialization (3 credits)
The certificate will be stackable, and the credits can be applied to the Master of Science in Data Science on Coursera degree for students interested in continuing their education.