Graduate Certificate in Accounting Data Analytics

Overview
In this program, you’ll gain essential applied knowledge and develop the skills to evaluate and solve real-world business challenges. You’ll learn how to effectively present and communicate analysis and solutions—critical for turning findings into actionable insights—and build the in-demand skill set to prepare for career success in roles involving increasingly complex scenarios and large data sets. These roles include auditors, finance managers, management accountants, business analysts, and tax accountants and advisors.
You’ll benefit from access to rich on-demand content and live interactive sessions with faculty. As you work through in-depth exercises and case studies, you’ll receive actionable feedback from teaching staff and fellow learners.
Earning your certificate qualifies as continuing professional education for CPAs, and the curriculum also meets the needs of non-accounting professionals. Upon successful completion of the program, you may apply up to 12 credits towards the CPA educational requirements for licensure.
The certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), Master of Business Administration (iMBA), and Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from the University of Illinois.