University of Illinois Gies College of Business
Graduate Certificate in Accounting Data Analytics

In this for-credit program, you’ll learn how to synthesize and communicate data-intensive information, findings and conclusions, and develop the job-ready skills to solve accounting and business challenges.

Apply by December 5, 2022

Classes start in January.

6-10 months

May vary depending on course load.

$5,900 - $9,200

Approximate depending on choice of electives.

100% online

Faculty teach live classes and offer weekly office hours.

The accounting program at the University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business is consistently ranked among the top two in the United States by US News & World Report.

Curated, stackable content

Knowledge and skills are aligned with real-world demands and opportunities. The certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Business Administration (iMBA), Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), and Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from the University of Illinois. Upon completion of the certificate program, you can take 12 credit hours of completed work and apply that toward one of those degrees.

Hands-on practice

Through projects, exercises, and case studies, you’ll build the experience and confidence to apply what you learn on the job.

Top faculty

The University of Illinois’ accounting faculty are ranked as the #1 accounting faculty in the United States (BYU Accounting Faculty Research Rankings). Faculty teach live classes and offer weekly office hours, and teaching staff are available to provide support as needed.

Program description

Develop career-relevant skills that can be immediately applied across a wide array of organizations and industries.

Required background

A bachelor's degree is required and professional experience, skills, or knowledge related to analytics is preferred.

Skills you will gain

  • accounting
  • data preparation
  • accounting analytics
  • business data modeling
  • predictive analytics
  • data analytics
  • infonomics
  • data-driven decision making
  • communicating with data

Overview

In this program, you’ll gain essential applied knowledge and develop the skills to evaluate and solve real-world business challenges. You’ll learn how to effectively present and communicate analysis and solutions—critical for turning findings into actionable insights—and build the in-demand skill set to prepare for career success in roles involving increasingly complex scenarios and large data sets. These roles include auditors, finance managers, management accountants, business analysts, and tax accountants and advisors.

You’ll benefit from access to rich on-demand content and live interactive sessions with faculty. As you work through in-depth exercises and case studies, you’ll receive actionable feedback from teaching staff and fellow learners.

Earning your certificate qualifies as continuing professional education for CPAs, and the curriculum also meets the needs of non-accounting professionals. Upon successful completion of the program, you may apply up to 12 credits towards the CPA educational requirements for licensure.

The certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), Master of Business Administration (iMBA), and Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from the University of Illinois.

Complete 2 required courses and 8 hours of elective coursework.

Course 1 of 7

Course 2 of 7

Course 3 of 7

Course 4 of 7

Course 5 of 7

Course 6 of 7

Course 7 of 7

Take the next step in your education to boost your career. This Graduate Certificate is a building block that offers you a pathway to a degree while also providing job-relevant skills today.

Graduate Certificate in Accounting Data Analytics Certificate allows you to earn credit directly towards the:

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the Graduate Certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a Graduate Certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full Master’s program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

