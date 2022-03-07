University of London
Graduate Diploma in Computer Science

Develop specialist skills while building your potential as a creative problem solver with a Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from the University of London.

Apply by March 7, 2022.

Class starts April 4, 2022

Min of 1 year, up to a max of 5 years

10-12 hours per week

£3,528 - £5,295

depending upon geographic location

100% online

UK top 25 university

Goldsmiths is in the UK’s top 25 for the research quality, according to the Research Excellence Framework 2014.

Essential job skills for a computer science career

Industry-relevant curriculum so you can build a strong computer science foundation, while developing specialist skills.

Hands-on Project

Opportunity to work individually on an extended project that will allow you to demonstrate a wide range of skills.

Goldsmiths Students

Program description

Choose from one of eight computer science paths and tailor your learning experience to align with your education and career goals.

Required background

To be eligible for this Graduate Diploma programme you must have ONE of the following:

  • an acceptable bachelor’s degree;

  • an acceptable master's degree (or any other appropriately accredited Level 7 award) provided this is at least 1 year full time in duration;

    Plus:

  • GSCE Mathematics (Grade A - B) or equivalent.

For entry requirements from other countries, please check the University of London website.

Skills you will gain

  • Problem-solving and critical evaluation
  • Time management and prioritisation
  • Self-guided and independent study
  • The ability to produce structured arguments based on subject knowledge
  • Critical analysis tools and techniques
  • The ability to exercise critical judgement to the evaluation of areas of computer science

Overview

In the University of London’s Graduate Diploma in Computer Science, you'll build a strong computer science foundation, while also having the opportunity to specialise in one of eight areas:

  • Data Science
  • Games Development
  • Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
  • Mobile Development
  • Physical Computing and the Internet of Things
  • User Experience
  • Virtual Reality
  • Web Development

You will also work on a substantial hands-on project, where you’ll have the opportunity to develop your specialist skills whilst building up your potential as a creative problem solver.

If you commit to 10-12 hours of online study per week, it is estimated that you can complete the Graduate Diploma within a minimum period of one year to a maximum period of five years.

Programme cost

Band A countries
15-credit module (web supported learner)£441
30-credit module (web supported learner)£882
Module continuation fee (per continued module)£221
Band B countries
15-credit module (web supported learner)£662
30-credit module (web supported learner)£1,323
Module continuation fee (per continued module)£221
UK
15-credit module (web supported learner)£600
30-credit module (web supported learner)£1,200
Module continuation fee (per continued module)£221

Choose from one of eight computer science paths.

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

If you have a question please contact the University of London via the Student Enquiry System.

University certificates are earned by completing a bundle of graduate-level courses offered on the Coursera platform by some of the world’s most elite universities. Coursera does not grant academic credit.

