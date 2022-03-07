Overview
In the University of London’s Graduate Diploma in Computer Science, you'll build a strong computer science foundation, while also having the opportunity to specialise in one of eight areas:
- Data Science
- Games Development
- Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
- Mobile Development
- Physical Computing and the Internet of Things
- User Experience
- Virtual Reality
- Web Development
You will also work on a substantial hands-on project, where you’ll have the opportunity to develop your specialist skills whilst building up your potential as a creative problem solver.
If you commit to 10-12 hours of online study per week, it is estimated that you can complete the Graduate Diploma within a minimum period of one year to a maximum period of five years.
Programme cost
|Band A countries
|15-credit module (web supported learner)
|£441
|30-credit module (web supported learner)
|£882
|Module continuation fee (per continued module)
|£221
|Band B countries
|15-credit module (web supported learner)
|£662
|30-credit module (web supported learner)
|£1,323
|Module continuation fee (per continued module)
|£221
|UK
|15-credit module (web supported learner)
|£600
|30-credit module (web supported learner)
|£1,200
|Module continuation fee (per continued module)
|£221