University of Colorado Boulder
Power Electronics Graduate Certificate

Progress your career by learning the fundamentals of power electronics like power management, portable power, computer systems, medical applications, spacecraft systems, renewable energy & utilities.

The credit from your Graduate Certificate counts towards your master's degree.

Receive a university-issued Graduate Certificate from a top university that you can add to your resume and LinkedIn profile. Demonstrate your skills through real-world projects and create work samples that help you stand out in your job search.

Required background

Knowledge of circuits and electrical engineering fundamentals at the level of an undergraduate EE major.

Skills you will gain

  • Design-oriented analysis
  • Energy efficiency, power density, and cost trade-offs
  • Renewable energy applications
  • Converter control techniques
  • Input filter design
  • Digital control of switched-mode power converters
  • Design of converter power stage, gate drivers, and magnetics
  • Simulation to verify correct steady-state operation
  • Design of converter control system
  • Simulation to verify correct control system operation
  • Preparation of a report documenting the design and its performance

Power electronics is a key enabling technology in essentially all electronic systems and is increasingly important in the grid interface of renewable energy sources and in efficient electrical loads. There is, accordingly, a growing need for design engineers equipped with knowledge and skills to actively participate in multidisciplinary teams.

The MS-EE on Coursera covers switching power supplies, DC-DC converters, inverters, power factor correction converters, and LED lighting drivers. The power electronics curriculum emphasizes fundamentals and applications in the power electronics field. This domain competency applies to end markets such as power management, portable power, computer systems, medical applications, spacecraft power systems, the automotive industry, renewable energy, and the utilities.

The certificate consists of approximately nine months of instruction, and learners in the program will gain significant design experience. The courses are oriented towards engineers who have a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, or equivalent experience. Undergraduate EE courses in circuits and electronics are prerequisite knowledge.

Earn credit towards the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering

Gain foundational knowledge and applied skills as well as learn the latest technological developments in embedded systems, power electronics, photonics, and more. With performance-based admission, no application is required to get started. Once you start taking courses you can continue to build and stack credentials with pay-as-you-go tuition.

Power Electronics Graduate Certificate Certificate can earn credit towards:

University of Colorado Boulder
If you complete this Graduate Certificate, you will earn a university-issued certification, and can apply these 9 credits to the Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.

