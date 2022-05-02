Power Electronics Graduate Certificate

Overview
Power electronics is a key enabling technology in essentially all electronic systems and is increasingly important in the grid interface of renewable energy sources and in efficient electrical loads. There is, accordingly, a growing need for design engineers equipped with knowledge and skills to actively participate in multidisciplinary teams.
The MS-EE on Coursera covers switching power supplies, DC-DC converters, inverters, power factor correction converters, and LED lighting drivers. The power electronics curriculum emphasizes fundamentals and applications in the power electronics field. This domain competency applies to end markets such as power management, portable power, computer systems, medical applications, spacecraft power systems, the automotive industry, renewable energy, and the utilities.
The certificate consists of approximately nine months of instruction, and learners in the program will gain significant design experience. The courses are oriented towards engineers who have a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, or equivalent experience. Undergraduate EE courses in circuits and electronics are prerequisite knowledge.