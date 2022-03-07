Graduate Certificate in Computer Science

As, upon graduation, you are expected to have a strong background in programming and good skills in at least one programming language, you will be a suitable candidate for most of the jobs in the computing industries that do not require a strong specialisation and/or significant work experience.
Jobs such as software developer, programmer, web developer, system analyst, database application developer, junior games developer, junior data scientist, etc. in areas including the technology sector, media industries, the health sector, transport, the financial sector, e-government, etc., are all open to you. Your skills will be equally suited to small start-up companies and large organisations.
As an alternative route, you could consider continuing your professional development with postgraduate studies in any more specialised field of computing.
