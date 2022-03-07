University of London
Certificate

Graduate Certificate in Computer Science

Build your specialist knowledge in computer science and prepare for advanced studies in the field by earning a Graduate Certificate in Computer Science from the University of London.

Apply by March 7, 2022

Class starts April 4, 2022

Min of 6 months, up to a max of 5 years

10-12 hours per week

£1,764 - £2,648

depending upon geographic location

100% online

UK top 25 university

Goldsmiths is in the UK’s top 25 for the research quality, according to the Research Excellence Framework 2014.

Essential job skills for a computer science career

As a graduate of this online programme, you'll earn a valuable career credential and build specialized expertise as you prepare for advanced studies in the field.

Industry-relevant curriculum and professional network

In addition to the industry-relevant curriculum, you’ll be able to build your professional network studying with a group of high-caliber peers in an interactive learning environment.

Program description

Choose from one of eight computer science paths and tailor your learning experience to align with your education and career goals.

Required background

To be eligible for this Graduate Certificate programme you must have ONE of the following:

  • an acceptable bachelor’s degree;

  • an acceptable master’s degree (or any other appropriately accredited Level 7 award) provided this is at least 1 year full time in duration;

    Plus:

  • GCSE Mathematics (Grade A – B) or equivalent.

For entry requirements from other countries, please check the University of London website.

Skills you will gain

  • Problem-solving and critical evaluation
  • Time management and prioritisation
  • Self-guided and independent study
  • The ability to produce structured arguments based on subject knowledge
  • Critical analysis tools and techniques
  • The ability to exercise critical judgement to the evaluation of areas of computer science

Overview

Earning a Graduate Certificate of Computer Science from the University of London is an opportunity to develop specialized computer science knowledge and gain essential technical skills as you grow your ability as a creative problem-solver and prepare for advanced studies in the field. By committing 10-12 hours of online study per week, you can complete the Graduate Certificate within a minimum period of six months to a maximum of five years.

Programme cost

Band A countries
15-credit module (web supported learner)£441
Module continuation fee (per continued module)£221
Band B countries
15-credit module (web supported learner)£662
Module continuation fee (per continued module)£221
UK
15-credit module (web supported learner)£600
Module continuation fee (per continued module)£221

Choose from one of eight computer science paths.

Course 1 of 1

