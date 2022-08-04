Overview
Expand your technical knowledge and skills in financial accounting, taxation, and accounting data analytics in the CPA Pathways Graduate Certificate program. In as little as eight months, you’ll not only build the expertise needed to excel as a Certified Public Accountant—you’ll get ready to sit for the Uniform CPA Exam.
You’ll learn from a global network of experts, including world-class faculty and a well-connected body of University of Illinois accounting alumni who can provide professional insights and advice. You’ll complement your tech knowhow by building in-demand business capabilities like critical thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving.
Gaining knowledge is only half the battle in the modern business world; application is equally important. So, you'll focus on real-world projects and work samples that demonstrate your advanced skills and help you stand out to current and potential employers.
To ensure our program’s curriculum reflects the latest requirements, our accounting faculty regularly reviews the contents of the CPA Exam.
The courses in this certificate program can be applied toward the education requirements for the Uniform CPA Examination®, and are fully stackable toward the full Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA), Master of Business Administration (iMBA), and Master of Science in Management (iMSM) degree programs at University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business.