Industrial Internet of Things Graduate Certificate

Overview
The “Internet of Things” explosion refers to an increasingly popular trend of connecting standalone intelligent devices through the internet for remote monitoring, control, performance optimization, etc., and represents one of the greatest opportunities for improving life globally.
You’ll gain a thorough and deeper understanding of how devices interact with humans, other devices, and the internet. You will also learn about industrial applications’ potential, compared to those of consumer applications. Learn from real-world projects designed by the program faculty and benefit from graded feedback and live sessions with groups of high-caliber peers.
By committing to online study for 6-12 months, you can earn this Graduate Certificate and earn credits toward the Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.