Industrial Internet of Things Graduate Certificate

Prepare to grow your design skills by learning about application areas, operating systems, and networking and wireless communication protocols used in IIoT deployments from a top 5 ranked online electrical engineering graduate program.

6-12 months

10 courses and 7 projects

$6,003 USD

Total cost. Please review the new payment options before enrolling.

100% online

Earn degree credit

The credit from your Graduate Certificate counts towards your master's degree.

IIOT Image

Program description

Required background

Students should have a 4-year degree in electrical engineering, and have taken classes in DC and AC circuit design, microprocessor architecture, circuit analysis, and filtering. Students should have experience prototyping and testing circuits in a lab environment using a digital oscilloscope. Students should also have a basic understanding of embedded systems and computer architecture.

Skills you will gain

  • Embedded systems
  • Design hardware and firmware
  • Wireless protocols
  • Network and data security
  • File systems for storing big data
  • Sensor types
  • Filtering techniques
  • Machine learning
  • Big data analytics

Overview

The “Internet of Things” explosion refers to an increasingly popular trend of connecting standalone intelligent devices through the internet for remote monitoring, control, performance optimization, etc., and represents one of the greatest opportunities for improving life globally.

You’ll gain a thorough and deeper understanding of how devices interact with humans, other devices, and the internet. You will also learn about industrial applications’ potential, compared to those of consumer applications. Learn from real-world projects designed by the program faculty and benefit from graded feedback and live sessions with groups of high-caliber peers.

By committing to online study for 6-12 months, you can earn this Graduate Certificate and earn credits toward the Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Earn credit towards the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering

Gain foundational knowledge and applied skills as well as learn the latest technological developments in embedded systems, power electronics, photonics, and more. With performance-based admission, no application is required to get started. Once you start taking courses you can continue to build and stack credentials with pay-as-you-go tuition.

Industrial Internet of Things Graduate Certificate Certificate can earn credit towards:

University of Colorado Boulder
If you complete this Graduate Certificate, you will earn a university-issued certification, and can apply these 9 credits to the Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Instructors

