University of Colorado Boulder
Certificate

Engineering Management Graduate Certificate

In this three-specialization program, which integrates contemporary concepts of leadership, project management, and finance for technical managers, you will gain specific tools and knowledge to lead technical teams.

Enroll by Feb 24, 2023

Request “email me more info” to be alerted when enrollment opens

6-9 months

The certificate is 9 credits and can be completed in approximately 6-9 months

$667 per credit

$6,003 total cost

100% online

No application required

Engineering Management Graduate Certificate

Master essential management principles and prepare for leadership roles within technology-driven industries.

Learn new skills, earn an industry-recognized credential, and prepare to advance your career.

Gain the specific tools and knowledge to lead technical teams: leadership, project management, and finance for technical managers.

Boulder Engineering Management Graduate Certificate

Program description

As a student in the Engineering Management Graduate Certificate program, you’ll master essential management principles and prepare for leadership roles within technology-driven industries.

Required background

There are no formal prerequisites for enrolling in the Engineering Management Graduate Certificate, but any STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) degree or relevant work experience will be very useful.

Skills you will gain

  • Project management with a systems approach
  • Financial implications of engineering and technical decisions
  • Financial forecasting and reporting
  • Agile project management
  • Personal leadership awareness
  • Project planning and execution

Overview

Advancing your career as a successful manager of technical and engineering teams means demonstrating effective leadership and possessing a range of real-world competencies. In this online graduate certificate program, you’ll master the key elements of engineering management and business-related functions, including finance, project management, and authentic leadership. Through this comprehensive approach to management, you’ll prepare to make an immediate impact at your organization.

The Engineering Management Graduate Certificate, consisting of 9 credit hours, is an affordable way for you to gain new skills, earn an industry-recognized credential, and prepare to advance your career. If you are interested in continuing your education, the certificate consists of the first three specializations in the full ME-EM on Coursera master’s degree and can be stacked toward the full degree.

9 required courses

Course 1 of 9

Course 2 of 9

Course 3 of 9

Course 4 of 9

Course 5 of 9

Course 6 of 9

Course 7 of 9

Course 8 of 9

Course 9 of 9

The certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree from the University of Colorado Boulder on Coursera.

Take the next step in your education to boost your career. This Graduate Certificate is a building block that offers you a pathway to the Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree on Coursera while also providing job-relevant skills today.

The ME-EM degree builds on the foundations you learn in the Engineering Management Graduate Certificate program, covering topics like communication, strategic planning, marketing, innovation management, entrepreneurship, and engineering ethics.

To pursue admission to the ME-EM degree program, you’ll need to do the following:

  1. Complete one of the following two Pathway Specializations for credit and earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher: Finance for Technical Managers - Pathway Specialization (3 credits) or Project Management - Pathway Specialization (3 credits)
  2. Achieve a computed pathway specialization grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.0.
  3. Have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 for all for-credit courses taken to date.
  4. Declare your intent to seek the degree via the enrollment form, which you can do before, during, or after any work in a pathway specialization.
  • To remain in good standing in the program, you must earn a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher (no more than three credits of C+ can be applied toward degree program requirements).
  • Once you’re accepted into the degree, your coursework from the Graduate Certificate program will apply toward your degree credits.
University of Colorado Boulder

Certificate

Engineering Management Graduate Certificate

Engineering Management Graduate Certificate Certificate earn credit directly towards the :

University of Colorado Boulder

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the Graduate Certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a Graduate Certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full Master’s program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder