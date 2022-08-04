Overview
Advancing your career as a successful manager of technical and engineering teams means demonstrating effective leadership and possessing a range of real-world competencies. In this online graduate certificate program, you’ll master the key elements of engineering management and business-related functions, including finance, project management, and authentic leadership. Through this comprehensive approach to management, you’ll prepare to make an immediate impact at your organization.
The Engineering Management Graduate Certificate, consisting of 9 credit hours, is an affordable way for you to gain new skills, earn an industry-recognized credential, and prepare to advance your career. If you are interested in continuing your education, the certificate consists of the first three specializations in the full ME-EM on Coursera master’s degree and can be stacked toward the full degree.