University of Chicago
MasterTrack® Certificate

Machine Learning for Analytics

In this 4-course program, you'll develop skills in statistics and machine learning by practicing on real-world data and real-world applications. Advance your career as a data science professional.

Enroll by July 11, 2022

Class starts the same day.

5 months

8-10 hours per week

$4000

In 4 installments of $1000 or pay all at once to save $100

100% online

+Live session classes

No application necessary - enroll today

Accelerate your path to a degree

Accelerate your progress toward the part-time Master of Science in Analytics degree from The University of Chicago.

Program description

Approach machine learning in a critical way and use it to solve real business problems.

Required background

A bachelor’s degree is required to enroll in this program. The program will build on any professional experience you have related to statistics, basic programming (Python), and linear algebra.

Skills you will gain

  • Predictive Modeling
  • Machine Learning
  • Python Programming
  • Logistic Regression
  • Multinomial Logit
  • Regression Trees
  • Univariate and Multivariate Statistical Analysis
  • Feature Engineering

Overview

The curriculum in this program was developed to support learners who want to take advantage of exponential job growth across industries for data analysts and scientists. In this online program, you’ll learn to apply mathematical theory and decision-making techniques that are vital to solving business problems and you’ll work with proprietary datasets developed at the University of Chicago to gain real-world insights and make predictions to inform business decisions in a wide range of industries.

Through hands-on projects designed by expert faculty at the Graham School of Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies, you’ll learn to apply mathematical theory and decision-making techniques that are vital to solving business problems. You’ll develop skills in statistics and machine learning by practicing on real-world data and real-world applications, including predicting property values using actual real estate tax data derived from one of the most populous counties in the U.S., all while benefiting from graded instructor feedback and peer collaboration.

4 courses in this 5 month program

Course 1 of 4

Course 2 of 4

Course 3 of 4

Course 4 of 4

Earn credit toward a part-time master’s degree from The University of Chicago

Enrolling in a MasterTrack® Certificate program means you can start learning job-relevant skills right away and give yourself a pathway to a full degree program.

Machine Learning for Analytics MasterTrack® Certificate accelerates your path toward:

The University of Chicago
If you apply and gain admission to the part-time Master of Science in Analytics offered by The University of Chicago, credits earned from your MasterTrack® Certificate program will carry over as you pursue your full degree. Upon successful completion of your MasterTrack® program, you will receive an official University of Chicago certificate, regardless of whether you elect to enroll in the full master’s program.

Instructors

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the MasterTrack® Certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a MasterTrack® Certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full Master’s program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

