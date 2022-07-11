Overview
The curriculum in this program was developed to support learners who want to take advantage of exponential job growth across industries for data analysts and scientists. In this online program, you’ll learn to apply mathematical theory and decision-making techniques that are vital to solving business problems and you’ll work with proprietary datasets developed at the University of Chicago to gain real-world insights and make predictions to inform business decisions in a wide range of industries.
Through hands-on projects designed by expert faculty at the Graham School of Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies, you’ll learn to apply mathematical theory and decision-making techniques that are vital to solving business problems. You’ll develop skills in statistics and machine learning by practicing on real-world data and real-world applications, including predicting property values using actual real estate tax data derived from one of the most populous counties in the U.S., all while benefiting from graded instructor feedback and peer collaboration.