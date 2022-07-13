Overview
Gain the skills needed to solve real-world challenges on the job and learn to integrate technology into today's learning environments.
Across two immersive courses, you’ll learn how to identify and apply the elements of a systematic design process, the language and terminology pertinent to the design of learning systems, and the major elements of instructional and learning system design models. You’ll also gain experience with models and theories that can be applied to improve technology-enriched and -enabled learning systems. You will complete two hands-on projects specifically designed to support your career advancement. In the first project, you will develop your e-portfolio, and in the second, you will create a customized design plan for an organization based on a case study.
This program features a rotating first course structure. The upcoming cohort will begin with EPOL 472: Instructional and Training System Design.
Want to learn even more about this program? Visit the University of Illinois website.