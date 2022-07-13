University of Illinois
MasterTrack® Certificate

Instructional Design

In this 2-course program, you’ll learn how to solve real-world learning and performance challenges and to integrate technology with today’s learning environments. Master key concepts in instructional and training system design, learning technologies, and more.

Loading...

Registration opens July 13, 2022

Class starts August 8, 2022.

4-7 months

8-12 hours per week. The upcoming session allows students to complete the program in as little as 4 months.

$2,384

Once you enroll, you will pay the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for the EPOL 472 & EPOL 483 courses ($1192 each).

100% online

+Live session classes.

No application necessary - enroll today

Ranked the #3 Best Online Master’s in Education in the US

for two consecutive years ('21,'22) by U.S. News and World Report.

Earn degree credit

Earn credit toward the Master of Education (Ed.M) in Education Policy, Organization, and Leadership (EPOL) offered 100% online by The University of Illinois.

Live sessions

Interact with instructors and peers to help build your professional network.

MTDP redesign Overview Visual

Program description

Become an instructional designer and create engaging learning programs

Required background

A bachelor’s degree is required to enroll in this program.

Upcoming Webinars

Skills you will gain

  • Context and learner analysis
  • Learning objectives development
  • Instructional strategy design
  • Learning content development
  • Learning outcomes assessment
  • Formative evaluation
  • Learning technology selection
  • Learning technology implementation
  • Learning technology evaluation and management
  • Task analysis
  • Assessment development
  • Learning technology design

Overview

Gain the skills needed to solve real-world challenges on the job and learn to integrate technology into today's learning environments.

Across two immersive courses, you’ll learn how to identify and apply the elements of a systematic design process, the language and terminology pertinent to the design of learning systems, and the major elements of instructional and learning system design models. You’ll also gain experience with models and theories that can be applied to improve technology-enriched and -enabled learning systems. You will complete two hands-on projects specifically designed to support your career advancement. In the first project, you will develop your e-portfolio, and in the second, you will create a customized design plan for an organization based on a case study.

This program features a rotating first course structure. The upcoming cohort will begin with EPOL 472: Instructional and Training System Design.

Want to learn even more about this program? Visit the University of Illinois website.

2 courses in this 4-7 month program

Course 1 of 2

Course 2 of 2

Earn credit toward a master’s degree from The University of Illinois, offered 100% online.

Enrolling in a MasterTrack® Certificate program means you can start learning job-relevant skills right away and give yourself a pathway to a full degree program.

University of Illinois

MasterTrack® Certificate

Instructional Design

Instructional Design MasterTrack® Certificate Earn credit towards:

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
If you apply and gain admission to the 100% online Master of Education (Ed.M) in Education Policy, Organization, and Leadership offered by the University of Illinois, credits earned from your MasterTrack® program will carry over as you pursue your full degree. Upon successful completion of your MasterTrack® program, you will receive an official University of Illinois certificate, regardless of whether you elect to enroll in the full master’s program.

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the MasterTrack® Certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a MasterTrack® Certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full Master’s program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder