Data Visualization Projects in Python with Plotly and Seaborn

Analyze Box Office Data with Seaborn and Python
Coursera Project Network
Analyze Box Office Data with Plotly and Python
Coursera Project Network
Exploratory Data Analysis with Seaborn
Coursera Project Network
Statistical Data Visualization with Seaborn From UST
Coursera Project Network
Data Visualization with Plotly Express
Coursera Project Network
Why is data visualization important?
Producing visualizations is an important first step in exploring and analyzing real-world data sets. Data visualization is a key component of any data scientist's toolbox. It is also a powerful way to identify problems in analyses and illustrate results.
Are Plotly and Seaborn the right tools for me?
Many tools are needed to accomplish the variety of visualizations you can create using Python. Seaborn and Plotly focus on data exploration through rapid iteration. They support a wide range of visualizations including financial, statistical, geographic use-cases and even advanced three-dimensional use-cases. Both Seaborn and Plotly integrate with Jupyter widgets, making it possible to display plots in Jupyter notebooks and update them in-place after they are created. They have really rich documentation to integrate with Jupyter Notebooks and JupyterLab -- one of the most widely used tools by the data science and machine learning community.
What is a Guided Project?
A Guided Project helps you learn a job-relevant skill in under 2 hours through an interactive experience with step-by-step instructions from a subject matter expert. Everything you need to complete a Guided Project is available right in your browser. No software or prior experience is required to get started.
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera