Machine Learning Visualization Projects with Yellowbrick

Visual Machine Learning with Yellowbrick
Perform Feature Analysis with Yellowbrick
Evaluate Machine Learning Models with Yellowbrick
Regression Analysis with Yellowbrick
Analyze Text Data with Yellowbrick
What is Yellowbrick?
Yellowbrick is an open source Python project and you can find all of the source code on Github. It has an object oriented API. If you are familiar with the scikit-learn API, it has a notion of estimators and transformers that can either change data or model data.
What does Yellowbrick offer that Matplotlib does not?
Yellowbrick is about capturing routines that become best practices for machine learning practitioners. Yellowbrick simplifies imports and executes the work for you inside an object-oriented interface. In short, it learns from the data and tells you what it learned using plots and visualizations.
Why use Yellowbrick in your machine learning workflows?
Yellowbrick contains visualizers for a breadth of different machine learning problems. It includes visualizers for features analysis, regression, classification, clustering, model selection, text modeling, decision boundaries, and even target visualizers.
Yellowbrick can help internal engineering teams understand how a model is working.
