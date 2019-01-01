Machine Learning Visualization Projects with Yellowbrick

This is a curated collection of Guided Projects for aspiring data scientists, machine learning engineers, and anyone who is interested in both data visualization and dashboarding. This collection will help you get familiar with using Yellowbrick to visually steer your machine learning workflows and analyze unstructured data. Yellowbrick is a pure Python library and a tool that's useful not just for students and educators but for engineers and professional data scientists who need a way to diagnose and visualize how data is being fit and transformed throughout the entire machine learning pipeline end-to-end.

The collection starts off with evaluating the performance of random forest models with visual diagnostic tools from Yellowbrick, and goes on to cover feature analysis, feature importance, algorithm selection, and hyperparameter tuning in the final Guided Projects in this collection.

Visual Machine Learning with Yellowbrick

What is Yellowbrick?

Yellowbrick is an open source Python project and you can find all of the source code on Github. It has an object oriented API. If you are familiar with the scikit-learn API, it has a notion of estimators and transformers that can either change data or model data.

What does Yellowbrick offer that Matplotlib does not?

Yellowbrick is about capturing routines that become best practices for machine learning practitioners. Yellowbrick simplifies imports and executes the work for you inside an object-oriented interface. In short, it learns from the data and tells you what it learned using plots and visualizations.

Why use Yellowbrick in your machine learning workflows?

Yellowbrick contains visualizers for a breadth of different machine learning problems. It includes visualizers for features analysis, regression, classification, clustering, model selection, text modeling, decision boundaries, and even target visualizers.

Yellowbrick can help internal engineering teams understand how a model is working.

What is a Guided Project?

A Guided Project helps you learn a job-relevant skill in under 2 hours through an interactive experience with step-by-step instructions from a subject matter expert. Everything you need to complete a Guided Project is available right in your browser. No software or prior experience is required to get started.

