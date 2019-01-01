Machine Learning Projects using scikit-learn

Perform Sentiment Analysis with scikit-learn
Coursera Project Network
Predict Employee Turnover with scikit-learn
Coursera Project Network
Image Compression with K-Means Clustering
Coursera Project Network
Predict Sales Revenue with scikit-learn
Coursera Project Network
Multiple Linear Regression with scikit-learn
Coursera Project Network
Why use scikit-learn for machine learning?
Built on NumPy, SciPy, and matplotlib, scikit-learn is the prefered Python library by researchers, and seasoned data scientists to apply robust and easy-to-use implementations of popular machine learning algorithms. The diversity of simple and efficient tools for predictive modelling available through scikit-learn makes it the swiss army knife of applied machine learning.
A dedicated team of experts serve as the primary contributors to the scikit-learn codebase. As such, all of its APIs are well documented. What's more is that scikit-learn scales well to most problems, making it an excellent choice for big data analysis.
What is a Guided Project?
A Guided Project helps you learn a job-relevant skill in under 2 hours through an interactive experience with step-by-step instructions from a subject matter expert. Everything you need to complete a Guided Project is available right in your browser. No software or prior experience is required to get started.